Siouxland girls basketball: No. 2 Central Lyon outlasts No. 6 Sioux Center; K-P, Westwood advance to WVC title game win

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- Dionne Jansma scored 17 points to lead unbeaten Central Lyon to a 53-46 victory over Sioux Center in a battle of state-ranked rivals Tuesday night.

Addison Klosterbuer, a University of South Dakota commit, added 12 points for the 16-0 Lions, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 2A. Klosterbuer, who scored a school-record 38 points in a game against Wyon Lyon last week, was held below her season average of 21.7 points per game.

Willow Bleeker's nine points topped the scoring for the No. 14-ranked Warriors, who fell to 14-3 overall.

Bishop Heelan 88, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 14

Brooklyn Stanley's 19 points led three Heelan players in double figures in the Crusaders' 74-point blowout win Tuesday night.

Kiki Demke added 16 points and Addison Kuehl had 10 for Heelan, ranked No. 3 in Iowa Class 4A.

The Crusades improved to 15-2 overall, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 2-16.

Le Mars 61, Sioux City North 27

The Bulldogs moved to 11-7 with a Missouri River Conference win Tuesday night.

Natalie Rassmussen's seven points topped the scoring for the Stars, who fell to 3-15.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Le Mars.

Kingsley-Pierson 73, West Monona 62

Freshman Sydney Doeschot poured in 26 points for the Panthers in a semi-finals win in the Western Valley Conference Tournament.

MaKenna Bowman and Avery Schroeder each added 15 points for K-P, which improved to 14-4.

The Panthers will meet top-seeded Westwood in the WVC championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday in Mapleton.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Spartans, who fell to 12-6.

Westwood 72, MVAOCOU 53

Ashlyn Davis's 25 points led three Rebels in double-figures in a semi-final victory Tuesday night in the Western Valley Conference Tournament.

Brenna Johnson added 17 points and Jaeden Ferris for Westwood, which improved to 16-0.

The Rebels, ranked No. 5 in Iowa Class 1A, will Kingsley-Pierson in the WVC championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday in Mapleton.

Four players scored in double figures for the Rams, which fell to 11-7. Ashley Rosener and Makynzie Yockey led with 12 each, Trista Ohlmeir had 11 and Mya Gosler had 10.

Hinton 78, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 31

Natalee Junk and Aubree Lake scored 15 points each to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference win Tuesday night.

Bailey Boeve added 14 points and Ashlyn Kovarna had 10 for Hinton, ranked No. 11 in Iowa Class 2A. The Blackhawks improved to 14-3 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

Rysaiah Sitzman's 11 points topped the scoring for the Jays, who fell to 7-11 overall.

Remsen St. Mary's 46, West Sioux 36

Mya Bunkers scored 19 points and Whitney Jensen added 14 as the Hawks took sole posseions of second place in the War Eagle Conference Tuesday night.

Remsen St. Mary's, ranked No. 4 in Iowa Class 1A, improved to 17-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference, a game behind Unity Christian.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Falcons, who slipped to 7-11 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

Lennox 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 53

Dani Highum scored 17 points to lead Lennox to a Dakota XII Conference win Tuesday night.

Ashley Brewer's 18 points led three Huskies in double figures. Bentlee Kollbaum added 17 points and Kaitlyn Van Roekel had 11.

OABCIG 59, Woodbury Central 38

Krista Sibenaller scored 26 points to lead the Falcons to a consolation round victory in the Western Valley Conference Tournament Tuesday night.

Haley Harms added 17 points for OABCIG, which improved to 11-5.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wildcats, who fell to 3-15.

Newell-Fonda 74, GTRA 32

McKenna Sievers and Kierra Jungers each scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack as the Mustangs clinched another Twin Lakes Conference title Tuesday night.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 1A, moved to 10-0 in the conference and 15-2 overall.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 86, MOC-Floyd Valley 39

The Generals moved to 17-1 overall with Tuesday night's Siouxland Conference victory.

Madison Pottebaum scored 16 points to lead the Dutchmen, who fell to 6-12 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for S-O, ranked No. 3 in Iowa Class 2A.

George-Little Rock 50, Sheldon 47

Lindsey Haken scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Mustangs to a Siouxland Conference win Tuesday night.

Hadley Madsen added 10 points for GLR, which improved to 4-14.

Claire Johnson and Katelyn Grady each had 11 points for the Orabs, who fell to 3-16.

Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for more recaps of area high school girls and boys basketball games from Tuesday night.