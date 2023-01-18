Siouxland girls basketball: SB-L girls knock off Le Mars; Vermillion avoids upset; South Sioux, Unity, Ponca win

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Senior Payton Hardy recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls past Le Mars, 44-36 Tuesday night.
Payton Schermerhorn added 12 points for the Warriors, who moved to 4-4 in the Missouri River Conference and 5-7 overall.
Le Mars led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, but SB-L cut the deficit to 23-22 at halftime. The Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 14-4 in the decisive third quarter.
Sarah Brown scored 12 points and Metta Skov added 11 for the Bulldogs, who fell to 5-2 in the conference and 7-6 overall.
Brooke Jensen scored a game-high 19 points as the Tanagers squeaked past the Huskies to remain unbeaten Tuesday night.
Three EP-J players scored in double-figures: Kaitlyn Van Roekel (14); Bentlee Kollbaum (13) and Ashley Brewer (10).
Vermillion improved to 12-0, while EP-J fell to 5-5.
Westwood 52, OABCIG 28
Brenna Johnson scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Rebels remain unbeaten Tuesday night.
Westwood, ranked No. 6 in Iowa Class 1A, raised its overall recorcd to 15-0.
Haley Harms' 11 points led the Falcons, who fell to 3-10 overall.
Lakaylah Kearnes and Daynee Harlan had five points each for Winnebago, which fell to 2-12.
Ponca, ranked No. 6 in Nebraska Class C2, improved to 13-1.
Tali Erwin's 12 points led the Bears as they won at home Tuesday night.
L-C-C improved to 7-8, while the Wildcats fell to 6-7. No individual statistics were immediately available for H-N.
Akron-Westfield 60, MMCRU 48
Makenzie Hughes scored 27 points to lead the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference win Tuesday night.
A-W improved to 5-8 overall, while the Royals fell to 7-4. No individual statistics were immediately available for MMCRU.
Kingsley-Pierson 50, River Valley 33
Freshman Sydney Doeschot poured in a game-high 26 points to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference win Tuesday night.
Jacy Jacobson's 10 points led the Wolverines, who fell to 5-6 overall. K-P improved to 10-4.
West Sioux 56, Harris-Lake Park 37
Addi Dekkers tallied 15 points and Molly Hulshof added 12 to lead the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference win Tuesday night.
West Sioux evened its overall record at 6-6, while the Wolves fell to 3-8. No individual statistics were immediately available for H-LP.
MVAOCOU 61, Lawton-Bronson 47
Trista Ohlmeier scored a game-high 24 points and Reagan Seuntjens added 16 to help the Rams to a Western Valley Conference win Tuesday night.
Brooklyn Roder's 19 points led the Eagles, who fell to 4-11 overall. MVAOCOU improved to 9-5 overall.
Sioux Center 65, Rock Valley 28
Willow Bleeker scored 19 points to lead the Warriors to a Siouxland Conference win Tuesday night.
Tatum Schmalbeck added 13 points for the Warriors, who improved to 10-2 overall.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Rockets, who fell to 3-8.
Ridge View 66, Siouxland Christian 13
Shae Dutler scored 19 points and Madison Stowater added 17 to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference victory Tuesday night.
Ridge View improved to 4-7 overall, while the Eagles fell to 1-11. No individual statistics were immediately available for Siouxland Christian.
MOC-Floyd Valley 63, Boyden-Hull 31
Maya Immeker's 15 points led three Dutchmen in double figures as they posted a Siouxland Conference victory Tuesday night.
Madison Pottebaum added 13 points and Amanda Hulstein had 11 for MOC-FV, which improved to 6-7.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Comets, who fell to 2-10.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, South O'Brien 21
Frankie Mohnie scored 10 points as the Hawks cruised to a win in a war Eagle Conference matchup between two previously winless teams.
Taja Conley and Alyssa VanBeek tallied eight points each for the Wolverines, who fell to 0-13.
H-M-S improved to 1-10.
Central Lyon 72, Sheldon 27
Addison Klosterbuer poured in 27 points as the unbeaten Lions waltzed to a Siouxland Conference win Tuesday night.
Dionne Jansma and Desta Hoogendoorn added 12 points each for 11-0 Central Lyon, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 2A.
Claire Johnson and Taya Sudbeck had nine points each for the Orabs, who fell to 3-11.
Spencer 67, Cherokee 36
Jerra Merchant's game-high 24 points led the Tigers to an upset over the No. 8 Class 3A Braves Tuesday night.
Four Mustangs scored in double figures in a blowout win in Twin Lakes Conference action Tuesday night.
Mckenna Sievers, Emma Erickson and Kierra Jungers scored 15 points apiece and Mary Walker added 13.
Sydney Hurd (9) was the top scorer for the Panthers, who fell to 2-7.
The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 1A, improved to 8-2.
West Lyon 49, Okoboji 36
Lynnae Abrahamson scored 10 for the Pioneers as they dropped a non-conference contest Tuesday night.
No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wildcats, who improved to 9-3. Okoboji fell to 5-9.
Alta-Aurelia 67, GTRA 49
Brielle Engelmann's 26 points led three Warriors in double figures in Tuesday night's Twin Lakes Conference victory.
Lucy Gunkelman added 14 points and Nora Peterson had 12 for A-A, which improved to 8-5 overall.
Adri Krieger's game-high 27 points led the Titans, who slipped to 3-10 overall.
Spirit Lake 53, Storm Lake 43
West Bend-Mallard 59, East Sac 54
Hailey Stalzer's game-high 31 points led the Wolverines to a Twin Lakes Conference win Tuesday night.
Mary Bontrager tallied 14 points and Makenna Steiger had 11 for the Raiders, who fell to 2-10 overall.