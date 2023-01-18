Siouxland girls basketball: SB-L girls knock off Le Mars; Vermillion avoids upset; South Sioux, Unity, Ponca win

Tali Erwin's 12 points led the Bears as they won at home Tuesday night.

L-C-C improved to 7-8, while the Wildcats fell to 6-7. No individual statistics were immediately available for H-N.

Akron-Westfield 60, MMCRU 48

Makenzie Hughes scored 27 points to lead the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference win Tuesday night.

A-W improved to 5-8 overall, while the Royals fell to 7-4. No individual statistics were immediately available for MMCRU.

Kingsley-Pierson 50, River Valley 33

Freshman Sydney Doeschot poured in a game-high 26 points to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference win Tuesday night.

Jacy Jacobson's 10 points led the Wolverines, who fell to 5-6 overall. K-P improved to 10-4.

West Sioux 56, Harris-Lake Park 37

Addi Dekkers tallied 15 points and Molly Hulshof added 12 to lead the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference win Tuesday night.

West Sioux evened its overall record at 6-6, while the Wolves fell to 3-8. No individual statistics were immediately available for H-LP.

MVAOCOU 61, Lawton-Bronson 47

Trista Ohlmeier scored a game-high 24 points and Reagan Seuntjens added 16 to help the Rams to a Western Valley Conference win Tuesday night.

Brooklyn Roder's 19 points led the Eagles, who fell to 4-11 overall. MVAOCOU improved to 9-5 overall.

Sioux Center 65, Rock Valley 28

Willow Bleeker scored 19 points to lead the Warriors to a Siouxland Conference win Tuesday night.

Tatum Schmalbeck added 13 points for the Warriors, who improved to 10-2 overall.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Rockets, who fell to 3-8.

Ridge View 66, Siouxland Christian 13

Shae Dutler scored 19 points and Madison Stowater added 17 to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference victory Tuesday night.

Ridge View improved to 4-7 overall, while the Eagles fell to 1-11. No individual statistics were immediately available for Siouxland Christian.

MOC-Floyd Valley 63, Boyden-Hull 31

Maya Immeker's 15 points led three Dutchmen in double figures as they posted a Siouxland Conference victory Tuesday night.

Madison Pottebaum added 13 points and Amanda Hulstein had 11 for MOC-FV, which improved to 6-7.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Comets, who fell to 2-10.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, South O'Brien 21

Frankie Mohnie scored 10 points as the Hawks cruised to a win in a war Eagle Conference matchup between two previously winless teams.

Taja Conley and Alyssa VanBeek tallied eight points each for the Wolverines, who fell to 0-13.

H-M-S improved to 1-10.

Central Lyon 72, Sheldon 27

Addison Klosterbuer poured in 27 points as the unbeaten Lions waltzed to a Siouxland Conference win Tuesday night.

Dionne Jansma and Desta Hoogendoorn added 12 points each for 11-0 Central Lyon, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 2A.

Claire Johnson and Taya Sudbeck had nine points each for the Orabs, who fell to 3-11.

Spencer 67, Cherokee 36

Jerra Merchant's game-high 24 points led the Tigers to an upset over the No. 8 Class 3A Braves Tuesday night.

Maureen McDermott added 17 points and Jada Piercy had 15 for Spencer, which raised its overall record to 9-1.

Laney Wolfswinkel scored 14 points and Kenna Mongan added 10 for Cherokee, which fell to 8-3.

Newell-Fonda 86, Storm Lake St. Mary's 22

Four Mustangs scored in double figures in a blowout win in Twin Lakes Conference action Tuesday night.

Mckenna Sievers, Emma Erickson and Kierra Jungers scored 15 points apiece and Mary Walker added 13.

Sydney Hurd (9) was the top scorer for the Panthers, who fell to 2-7.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 1A, improved to 8-2.

West Lyon 49, Okoboji 36

Lynnae Abrahamson scored 10 for the Pioneers as they dropped a non-conference contest Tuesday night.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Wildcats, who improved to 9-3. Okoboji fell to 5-9.

Alta-Aurelia 67, GTRA 49

Brielle Engelmann's 26 points led three Warriors in double figures in Tuesday night's Twin Lakes Conference victory.

Lucy Gunkelman added 14 points and Nora Peterson had 12 for A-A, which improved to 8-5 overall.

Adri Krieger's game-high 27 points led the Titans, who slipped to 3-10 overall.

Spirit Lake 53, Storm Lake 43

Claire Turner scored 12 points and Abby Scott added 12 in Tuesday night's Lakes Conference victory.

Maddy Raveling and Adeeya Yanga had 11 points each for the Tornadoes, who slipped to 8-6 overall. The Indians improved to 8-6.

West Bend-Mallard 59, East Sac 54

Hailey Stalzer's game-high 31 points led the Wolverines to a Twin Lakes Conference win Tuesday night.

Mary Bontrager tallied 14 points and Makenna Steiger had 11 for the Raiders, who fell to 2-10 overall.