SIOUX CITY -- Freshman Jaida Douch scored five goals to lead the Sioux City West girls soccer team past South Sioux City 6-1 at Riverside field Thursday.

Sophomore Emily Vargas scored the other goal for the Wolverines, who won their season opener.

Junior goalie Leslie Martinez recorded eight saves in picking up the win.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Cardinals.

Underwood 3, Bishop Heelan 1

The Crusader girls dropped their season opener on the road Thursday.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Heelan.

Le Mars, 5, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Junior Zoe Wittkop scored four goals to lead the Bulldogs at home Thursday.

Junior goalie Lexi Hurd recorded five saves as Le Mars improved to 2-0.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Dutchmen, who slipped to 0-2.