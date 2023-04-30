SIOUX CITY — This month, Siouxland golfers of all ages and abilities will be able to the hit links to support a local fundraiser.

At 10 a.m. May 12, the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is hosting its Siouxland Y Scramble at the Whispering Creek Golf Club (6500 Whispering Creek Drive). Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward the local Y's youth development programs.

"The Siouxland Y Scramble is an important fundraiser for the YMCA; every dollar raised stays right here in the Siouxland community and will support our youth development programming," Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA CEO Rhonda Robson said in a release. "Our mission has always been to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility .... this event helps us achieve that goal."

The Siouxland Y Scramble is open to single golfers as well as teams of four and registration is available online at: "nwsymca.org/events/siouxland-y-scramble." According to the release, those looking for more information can call 402-404-8439.