SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland may be on the cusp of seeing a lot of snow or very little of the white stuff on Wednesday, according to Peter Rogers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Sioux Falls and the vicinity is already experiencing heavy and blowing snow," Rogers said, early Wednesday morning. "Significant snow may not reach Sioux City until mid-afternoon, with the heaviest bands of snow expected during the overnight hours."

Which doesn't make weather conditions any less treacherous as the area can see anything from ice, sleet and snow.

Sioux City and vicinity will be under a winter weather advisory until noon Thursday. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches as well as ice accumulations of less-than-one-tenth of an inch as expected. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph may gust as high as 35 mph as the day progresses.

"People should plan on slippery road conditions due to ice while widespread blowing snow may significantly reduce visibility," Rogers said.

Blustery conditions will cause temps to drop from 20 on Wednesday to a chilly 4 on Wednesday night.

While snow will be out of the area by Thursday, the blustery winds will remain. Temps will drop throughout the day while gusty northwest winds will cause wind chills values to plummet down to 19 below.

Thursday night will turn frigid with an overnight low of six below and wind chill values of 22 below.

"This system may bring a bit of everything to Siouxland, from ice to snow to dangerous wind chill values," Rogers said.