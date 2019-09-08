What’s your favorite Siouxland restaurant?
That’s a question that could rouse a crowd in a minute and, yes, we asked you and later this month, we’ll reveal the results in a special section naming the 50 top favorites.
Siouxland has a great history with restaurants. Whenever we run a photo gallery of restaurants from the past, it usually gets a lot of hits. That’s because we often associate good times with good food.
When John Quinlan did a story about Olive Garden – and why we didn’t have one – it drew national attention and, yes, helped land an outlet of the popular chain.
So what can you deduce from years of anecdotal study?
- We love pizza (and not just chain pizza).
- We enjoy a great hot dog.
- Local, home-grown restaurants are, by far, area favorites.
- You can never go wrong ordering a burger.
The special section includes spots where you can find just those things. The list includes restaurants that have been around for decades and ones that opened just months ago.
Look for it in an upcoming edition of The Journal – and refer to the information online whenever you’re considering a great place to go for dinner on Saturday night. We’ve got you covered.