WEST DES MOINES — Sioux City North conceded a goal to top-ranked West Des Moines Valley with three minutes left in the Class 4A Substate 1 final to suffer a 2-1 loss at WDM Valley High School on Wednesday.

Despite the loss, North (10-6) had two players set program records. Senior Michael Avery set the school's single-season record for goals with 22 this campaign, and he also tied the program record for goals in a career with 38.

The Stars' junior goaltender, Caleb Gross, set the school record for most saves in a game (16).

Valley (17-2) had goals scored by Pablo Mendez and Cristian Catalan. Preston Kipnusu and Grady Walston had assists for the Tigers, and Valley goalie Alexander Poitan made three saves.

North nearly pulled even toward the end of regulation, but a shot attemps hit the crossbar with around a minute left.

Class 1A Substate 1

Western Christian 3, Unity Christian 2: Last season's Class 1A runner-up, Western Christian, made it back to the 1A state tournament with a victory over Unity Christian in the Substate 1 championship.

Western Christian took second place in 1A in 2021 as well.

Miles Baccam had a goal and an assist for fourth-ranked Western Christian (12-2). Uchan Harberts and Zachary Minderhoud also scored goals for the Woldpack and goaltender JD Petitt made four saves.

Seventh-ranked Unity Chrisitian (11-6) received its goals from Jean Maletoungou and Brennan Obbink. Stephen Schreurs and Ivan Vinichenko assisted on the Knights' scores.

Class 3A Substate 1 final

Denison-Schleswig 4, Storm Lake 1: Denison-Schleswig scored twice each half to secure a spot in the Class 3A state tournament with a win over Storm Lake at Denison High School in 3A's Region 1 final.

Richard Gonzalez had a goal and two assists for Denison-Schleswig (10-4). Jackson Saravia, Carlos Zamago and Jesus Espinoza had the other goals for the Monarchs, and goaltender Sebastian Contreras made three saves.

David Montejano had the goal for Storm Lake (8-9). and goalie Alexis Sanabia-Manriquez made six saves.