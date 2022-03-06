Siouxland Strange

Darrell Hall, 19, was arrested Feb. 28 after admitting to police investigating numerous crimes at a trailer at 3290 N. Martha St. that he had given marijuana to an 11-year-old girl and her 10-year-old friend to help him complete a drug transaction.

According to court documents, Hall admitted that a 1-year-old child also was present during the sale. Hall was caring for the three children for their parents at the time, and he told police he is a regular caretaker for the kids.

Police who conducted a search warrant at the address on Feb. 18 seized large amounts of marijuana and cash. Hall said large amounts of marijuana had been delivered to the home and that he and a person who lives there sell it, court documents said.