No way to use a firearm
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Aug. 26 to 10 years in prison for forcing his way into a Sioux City house and pistol whipping a teenager.
Jamaal Ferguson, 19, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to assault while participating in a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Senior Judge John Ackerman also revoked Ferguson's probation from two previous cases, but ordered the two-year prison sentences in both cases to be served at the same time as his 10-year sentence.
Ferguson and Austin Rockwood were charged with forcing their way into a house in the 600 block of Center Street on Feb. 15 and hitting the victim with a firearm and kicking him in the head. The victim suffered injuries to his face, court documents said.
Rockwood, 19, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 15.
Reason to show up for court hearing
SIOUX CITY - Two people sought by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force have been arrested.
Amber Altena, 25, surrendered herself to authorities on Aug. 13. She was wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine. She also had a probation violation warrant on an original charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
Altena has posted bond and been released from the Woodbury County Jail.
Denton Doenhoefer, 35, was arrested Aug. 11, by an off-duty Dakota County Sheriff's Deputy who recognized him at a South Sioux City business. Doenhoefer, who was wanted by the Dakota County Sheriff's Office for felony possession of drug and failure to appear for a court hearing, fled the business and into a cornfield. He was located and arrested a short time later.
Doenhoefer was taken to the Dakota County Jail.