Siouxland Strange

"The scammers claim they are a stranded, down on their luck family and need the money for gas," the department said. "They have been seen in the parking lots of the Pilot Travel Center, the Singing Hills gas station and the Southern Hills Casey's lot. Although the jewelry is stamped 18k, it is not real and has zero value."

Wild night in Sioux County

A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested shortly after midnight Oct. 9 on multiple charges after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice, Iowa.

At 12:31 a.m. Oct. 9, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.

The pursuit began after a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle Langley was driving.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that Langley began driving erratically, striking a vehicle parked near the Sioux County Regional Airport and a building owned by the airport. Then, he turned and struck the deputy's vehicle. After striking the patrol vehicle, Langley and his passenger, Mark Stewart, 40, of Aurelia, Iowa, fled from the vehicle, running into a cornfield. A female passenger, who was not charged, remained in the vehicle.

Langley and Stewart were found in the cornfield and taken into custody without incident. Stewart was charged with interference with official acts.

The sheriff's office was assisted by its drone unit, the Orange City Police Department, Sioux Center Police Department, Rock Valley Police Department, Plymouth County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, Sioux Center Ambulance and Maurice first responders.