Siouxland trails network awarded $7M state tourism grant

SIOUX CITY -- A $7 million state grant will help expedite the development of a network of recreational trails in metro Sioux City.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the award for the Siouxland Regional Trail System, which calls for 100 miles of continuous trails connecting Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill and Sergeant Bluff.

In May, the five cities had jointly applied for a nearly $7.6 million grant from Destination Iowa, a new state tourism and economic development initiative financed by $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding,

The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded the first round of funding, $16.5 million for four projects, on Monday.

The Siouxland Regional Trail System includes the 4.3-mile Loess Hills Scenic Trail, connecting Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff, and two segments of the 18.5-mile PlyWood Trail, linking Sioux City and Le Mars.

Sioux City is believed to be the largest Iowa city without a trail connection to another Iowa city.

Rather than apply separately, the five cities decided to submit a single combined proposal that aligns with their years-long push to connect regional recreation trails to enhance quality of life in the region.

Destination Iowa required applicants to raise 60 percent of the total project costs to activate a 40 percent match from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. With an overall price tag of $19 million for five identified trail projects, local officials raised over $11.4 million to access the state matching funds. A total of $2.27 million alone was raised from May 1-6, including an anonymous matching challenge of $500,000.

In an earlier interview, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the state grant would help expedite trail projects that are already in the works, including some scheduled to begin later this year.

"I think it's a game changer for all of these communities," Salvatore said.

The projects include:

-- The Cone Mountain Bike Park, which calls for the construction of nine miles of natural surface track through the hills of Cone Park and Sertoma Park. The Chesterman family, which operates the local Coca-Cola bottling plant, has donated $1 million for the $2 million project, which will incorporate jumps and berms, as well as a pump track.

-- The Loess Hills Scenic Trail Connection, a proposed 4.3 mile trail that will link Sioux City's trail system with Sergeant Bluff. The components include Segment 1, from Baker Park to South Ridge Road, Segment 2 from South Ridge Road to the Green Valley Golf Course clubhouse and Segment 3, from the golf course to Singing Hills Boulevard.

-- The Big Sioux River Pedestrian Bridge, which will be built over the Big Sioux River, linking Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood with Dakota Dunes.

-- The Floyd River Trail connector, a .09 mile link that will transverse the Floyd River, connecting Sioux City's riverfront trail with the Floyd River Trail connect,

The Destination Iowa grant also will help fund two of the three segments for the proposed PlyWood Trail, an 18.5-mile trail path through rural Plymouth and Woodbury counties, connecting existing trail systems in Le Mars and Sioux City.

-- Phase 1A is a 2.8-mile segment that will link on the north end of Le Mars' trail system, which would include bridge over the west work of the Floyd River and a trailhead in the town of Merrill. Phase IB is a segment that will allow users to safely travel along the eastern boundary of the Loess Hills while overlooking the Floyd River.

-- Phase 3, a 6.9-mile segment that will extend from the southern city limits of Hinton to the northern city limits of Sioux City, along Highway 75 right-of-way.

-- Phase 3A, a 1.8-mile segment that will link the northern city limits of Sioux City with the existing Floyd River trail.

Phase 2, which calls for 7 miles of trail between Merrill and Hinton, was not part of the Destination Iowa application. Reconstruction of Highway 75 must first take place prior to the installation of that trail segment.

The Siouxland Regional Trail System will provide access by walking to biking to a long list of local attractions, including the Siouxland Expo Center, the Lewis & Clark Interpretative Center and the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

"Once it's all completed, it's over a 100-mile network that really puts Siouxland on the map," Salvatore said earlier this year. "It really would make Siouxland a destination for trails."

