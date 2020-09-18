Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants Intro

When was the last time you went to a restaurant?

Before COVID-19, that wasn't such a tough question to answer.

Last year, we asked Journal readers to let us know "Where's a good place to eat?" or "Which place is always dependable?"

The suggested eateries -- everything from fine dining joints to holes-in-the-wall -- were named Siouxland's first Top 50 Restaurants.

Then in March of this year, some restaurants were forced to reinvent themselves in order to stem the tide of COVID-19. Other restaurants simply had to close their doors, waiting things out when Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted Iowa's statewide emergency, months later.

This summer, we asked online readers the same questions we did from last year: "Where's a good place to eat?" or "Which place is always dependable?"

While we do have some repeaters, you also gave us a bunch of new recommendations.

Dig in. Our second list of Top 50 Restaurants is just waiting to be sampled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.