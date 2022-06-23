 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SITP 2022 Corporate Sponsors List

Thank You to Our Sponsors

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City: Presenting Sponsor

Tyson Foods presents The Avett Brothers

Gilchrist Foundation: Festival Sponsor

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce: Fireworks Sponsor

CF Industries: Health/Safety Sponsor

Short Staffed Inc: Abe Stage Sponsor

American Pop Corn Company

Aramark Uniform Services

Arthur J. Gallagher

Bass Advertising

Bear Graphics

BenStar Packaging & Distribution, Inc.

Blue Bunny

Bluestem Fund

Bomgaars

Briar Cliff University

Bud & Mary's Cannabis Dispensary

Budweiser/L&L Distributing

Candlewood Suites

Caribou Coffee

Central Bank

CF Industries

Chesterman Company

City of Sioux City

Classic Rock 99.5

Courtyard by Marriott

Creative Carpets

Dasani

Dennis Supply Company

Echo Electric

Electronic Engineering

Ely, Ely & Shechet, LLC

Empirical Foods

Explore Sioux City

Fareway Stores

FiberComm

FIMCO

First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard

Gilchrist Foundation

Great Southern Bank

Great Western Van & Car Rental

H & R Construction

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Hilton Garden Inn

Holiday Inn Express & Suites - Southern Hills

KCAU

Kind World Foundation

L Weinberg Business

Lederman Bail Bonds

Long Lines

Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront

MercyOne

MidAmerican Energy

PC Matic

Prestige and Craft Auto Body

Primebank

R. W. Baird

Regina Roth

Rosenthals

Rush Werks

Sabre Industries

Short Staffed Inc.

Sioux City Compressed Steel

Sioux City Convention Center

Sioux City Journal

Sioux Gateway Airport/Fly SUX

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

Siouxland Signs/A.J. Phillips Publishing

Sparklight

Stan Houston Equipment Company

Stanley Alan Foods, LLC

State Steel Supply Co.

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc.

Sterling

Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center

Team Creative Fire

The Claussen Group

Trinity Electric

Tyson Foods

UnityPoint Health - Sioux City

US Bank

Vizio

Warrior Hotel

Waste Management

Weekender

Wells Fargo Bank

Z-98

