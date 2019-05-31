DAKOTA DUNES -- The 2019 Small Business Expo attracted 51 vendors and nearly 500 attendees to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Events Center in Dakota Dunes
The vendors were comprised of Chamber members with 20 or fewer employees and a wide variety of industries. The Taste of the Siouxland Chamber, featuring Chamber foodies who provided complimentary tastings of their culinary delights, was a big hit against this year.
Attendees were able to visit with many of Siouxland’s small businesses that they may not have known about and learn about their products and services while enjoying great food, drink and making contacts.
2019 Small Business EXPO vendors included: Aggies Inc.; BeYou Cosmetics & Skincare; Big Frig; Brightside Cafe & Deli; Buena Vista University; Buy Fresh Buy Local - Siouxland, Inc.; Chicoine Peterson Chiropractic and Nutrition Clinic; Delta Hotels by Marriott; Family Heritage; Full Effect Productions; Gunderson's Jewelers; Hilton Garden Inn; Isagenix; J&M Real Estate; Jumpy Monkey® Coffee Roasting Co.; Kinseth Hospitality, Sioux City Convention Center; Koated Kernels; Level Spine Chiropractic; Linda Sue Manor LLC; Little Red Embroidery Company; Lots of Love Pet Care; Louie's Cleaning and Disaster Restoration; Mary Kay - Shari Black; MedPharm Iowa; M's on 4th/UnCorked; Network Systems + Inc.; NextHome; TriState Realty; Octapharma Plasma, Inc.; Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom; Olson's Pest Technicians; OsteoStrong - Morningside South; Profile by Sanford; Promenade Cinema 14; Rooster's Harley Davidson; Salem Real Estate; Sandler Sales Training; Sedgwick Talley Abstract; Shirley Chic; Siouxland Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM); Siouxland Signs & Printing; Smarter Spaces; Solve For Tech; Suing Studios; Thornton Flooring; Thrive Fitness; Time Management Systems; Triview Communications Inc.; Union County Abstract & Title Company; Wall of Fame/Creative Embroidery; Ward Electric Company, Inc.; Williams & Company Communications Inc.