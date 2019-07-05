Since the debut of her first project "Unorthodox" in 2011, Snow Tha Product has taken the world of hip-hop by storm.
Her videos have garnered over 109 million views on YouTube and her social media outlets have massive followings.
Snow will be performing on the Abe Stage this year at Saturday in the Park, and she is pumped up to be playing a free show for people who might not be able to buy tickets to her other shows.
The Blues City Journal spoke with this bilingual rapper about her upcoming performance in Sioux City:
Q: How did you initially get into rapping and creating music?
A: "I listened to a lot of Eminem and I battle-rapped. I just kind of got into it like everyone else. The thing that young people like to do is listen to rap. I didn't see a Mexican-American person in it predominantly representing our culture, so I got into it."
Q: Who are your major influences in music besides Eminem?
A: "Lauren Hill, Missy Elliott, Biggie, Pac...you know...all of the good '90s music."
Q: How has being the daughter of previously undocumented citizens affected your life and your music career?
A: "It is something that a lot of people don't understand when your parents come from a different country and another culture where everything is different and more aggressive. I feel that every other culture is a little more aggressive and to the point than a lot of Americans. It is a good thing for me as an adult, but when I was younger I feel a lot of people didn't understand...everybody was spoiled. I feel everybody should be happy to be here. With my crew I let them know we are not here to be punks, be lazy or sleep all day. We have a point to prove and we need to show why Trump is wrong about my people."
Q: Why choose the name Snow Tha Product?
A: "Honestly that was random. I thought of Snow White and then Tha Product came on. Being a product, I didn't want to be locked in with just the rap stuff. I kept my personal life very different from my artist life. Snow Tha Product was just the product I was pushing. The name was completely random, but that is who I am now."
Q: How did you gain such a fan-base and why do you think people relate to you so well?
A: "I've always cared about my fans and been honest with them. I've always tried to make up for any mistakes and I've put my work in front of me. I let my work ethic and business ethic and my character speak for me instead of using gimmicks. I think they know I'm going to always be here."
Q: What is your favorite, most personal song you've written, and why?
A: "I think 'Waste of Time' was a really cool song for me because it was the first time that I kind of switched it up a little bit. To see that it turned out to be a big viral song and one of my fan's favorite songs. I have a lot of girls tell me they have stopped wasting time on people because of that song. I think that is my favorite."
Q: What has been your favorite collaboration with another artist you have worked on and released?
A: "I like 'Nuestra Canción' with Arcángel. I think that was cool because it was in another lane. I like songs of mine that push me to do different things. For a long time I've been known for being fast or aggressive. I think whenever I try new things and when people still realize it is authentic and it is myself, I tend to gravitate to those songs a little more."
Q: What should the Saturday in the Park crowd expect from your show?
A: "It's going to be a big party. To be honest, I don't even know what that crowd is, so I hope I can bring what I bring to the table. Somebody bring me a piñata!"
Q: What do you think of playing a show that is free to the public and attracts tens of thousands of people?
A: "That's exciting for me. I'm very aware that a lot of my fans are going through hard times and can't afford to get out to the tour, or sometimes we sell out. I'm all for stuff like this. It's free and that's what made me gravitate towards it. A free show for fans? I'm always down with that."