The Sioux City North High School boys’ soccer team scored a 3-1 victory on the road over East in Missouri River Conference play on Tuesday.

Luke Soldati had two goals for the Stars (7-3) in the win and North goaltender Caleb Gross had seven saves.

The loss drops East to 4-5 on the season.

Bishop Heelan 2, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Alejandro Suarez and Andres Gonzalez both scored a goal and assisted on another in a victory for Class 2A top-ranked Bishop Heelan at home.

Both goals for Heelan (7-0) came in the second half, as Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-6) held even through one half of play.

West 2, Le Mars 1

Charly Perez Rojas scored West’s two goals in a home win over Le Mars. Emiliano Perez assisted on one of the scores by Rojas as Class 3A No. 10 West improved its season record to 4-4 and dropped Le Mars to 5-6.

Spencer 1, Storm Lake 0

Romeo Alvarez led Spencer to the Northwest Iowa Soccer League win at home over Storm Lake with a second half goal, which stood as the only scored in the contest. Eli Hookfin made four saves for Spencer (7-1) to keep Storm Lake (3-4) scoreless.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 1

Brayan Gonzalez and Tony Hernandez scored goals and Diego Palma had an assist to lead Boyden Hull/Rock Valley to victory at home over MOC-Floyd Valley. The sides went into halftime tied at one, but the Nighthawks (3-6) struck again in the second half to secure the win. On the back end, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley goaltender Adrian Diaz made four saves, while MOC-Floyd Valley’s Owen Vander Pol came up with 15 saves in the loss. Irving Ramirez Iniguez scored for MOC-Floyd Valley (3-6), his goal came in the first half.

Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan 3, West Sioux 1

Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan scored twice in the first half and held even with West Sioux on the road in the second half as each side scored once after halftime in the win for the Orabs. Anthony Escobar scored twice in the win for the Orabs (1-6). Adam Bautista also netted a goal, Noah Robinson and Dougla Macia each tallied an assist and Orab goalie Victor Topete made six saves in the win to drop West Sioux to 5-4.

Girls soccer

East 1, North 0

Aliana Nolasco scored the game’s only goal as Class 3A No. 15 East slid by North at East High School. Kianna VerSteeg made four saves to keep the clean sheet for the Black Raiders (4-1) in the win. North (3-5) allowed the Nolasco goal in the first half and couldn’t pull even in the second half.

West 10, Le Mars 1

West led 4-0 at halftime and piled on six more to get the win at Le Mars. West (2-5) allowed one goal on four shots on goal by Le Mars (5-5).

Bishop Heelan 8, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Class 1A No. 7 Bishop Heelan improved to 7-3 this season with a dominating road win at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Heelan scored six of its eight goals after halftime as the Warriors (3-5) were held scoreless at the opposite end of the field.

Spencer 12, Storm Lake 0

Class 2A fifth-ranked Spencer scored a dozen first-half goals to end its game at Storm Lake early.

Addison Hoben scored four goals and an assist for Spencer (8-2),Mary Matthiesen had two scores and Mallory Klemme had two goals and a pair of assists. Olivia Jacobson, Isabella Valverde, Lillian Gross and Madelyn McWhirter each had one goal apiece for the winning side.

Saddie Kahley and Jacobson each had assists as well for Spencer. With the loss, Storm Lake fell to 1-8.

West Sioux 4, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

West Sioux got three goals from Addison Westergard and one from Cassie Koopmans to score the road win over Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan.

West Sioux (5-4) goaltender Shauna Salker only allowed one second half goal and made eight saves to keep the Orabs (1-5) behind for the duration of the match.

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: Aubrey DeShaw scored all three MOC-Floyd Valley goals in its win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

DeShaw scored once in the first half and twice after the intermission for the Dutchmen (4-5) to drop the Nighthawks to 1-8.