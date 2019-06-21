The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association boys All-State soccer teams were released this week.
In Class 2A, Storm Lake senior Jose Martinez was named to the second team after scoring 33 goals this past season.
Denison-Schleswig senior Cesar Rodriguez was an honorable mention selection.
Sioux center junior Isa Granillo was named a 1A honorable mention along with senior teammate Zeke Foltz and Western Christian junior Kobi Baccam.
All-Missouri River Conference team
Sioux City North had four players named to the All-MRAC first team.
North's Christian Lavariega was named a first-team forward, Jovani Gomez and Dave Karisa were named first-team defenders and Antony Tran was named a first-team goaltender.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ty Shoulders was named a first-team forward and Colin Margellos was a first-time defender.
Bishop Heelan's Jesus Pena-Lopez was named a first-team midfielder and Omar De los Santos was named a first-team defender.
East's Eduardo Ramirez was named a first-team midfielder along with West's Javier Fuentes.
Second team forwards included West's Alex Perez, North's Efrem Sadi and Heelan's Angel Cortez.
SB-L's Tavian Sanchez was named a second-team midfielder along Heelan's Marcos Azpeitia, West's Oscar Perez and North's Saymon Hagos.
North's Enio Garcia and East's Gerardo Gorostieta were named second team defenders and West's Cesar Vazquez was a second-team goalkeeper.