The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association girls All-State soccer teams were released this week.
In Class 3A, East senior forward Allee Downing was named an Honorable Mention All-State selection.
Spencer sophomore Mia Fank was named to the 2A first team after scoring 34 goals this past season. Bishop Heelan senior defender and sophomore forward Ellie Gengler were both named honorable mentions.
Unity Christian senior Jori Bronner was named to the 1A first team after leading the state with 42 goals. Western Christian senior forward Emma Bousema was named an honorable mention.
All-Missouri River Conference team
East had four players named to the MRAC first-team. Downing was named a first-team forward, juniors Mish Malchow and Sophie Benson were both named first-team midfielders and junior Olivia Barnes was named a first-team defender.
Bishop Heelan senior Ashley Aesoph was named a first-team forward, junior Katelyn Stanley was named a first-team midfielder and Froehlich was named first-team defender.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Brooklyn Huberty was named a first-team forward.
Gengler, SB-L senior Abby Wisecup and North sophomore Mia Norton were named second-team forwards.
Heelan senior Ashlyn Peck and SB-L junior Jordan Trover were both second-team midfielders.
Heelan senior Dayle Bleeker and junior Amber Aesoph were both named second-team defenders.
Heelan sophomore Mary Kate Fitzsimmons was named a second-team goalkeeper.