With a sweep of cross-town rival Briar Cliff on Thursday, the Morningside University softball team positioned itself for a No. 2 seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament that starts next week.

All that stands in the way of the Mustangs’ clinching a top-two seed and home field advantage for at least the first x round(s) are two games at Jamestown on Saturday.

Morningside (30-11, 15-5 GPAC) is a win better in conference play than both Dordt (33-11, 14-6) and Midland (29-12, 14-6). All are still vying for second place behind NAIA 12th-ranked Northwestern College (43-4, 18-2), which has already clinched the top seed and GPAC regular season title.

The winner of the GPAC tournament will receive an automatic bid into the NAIA tournament.

While both Dordt and Midland split their most recents conference doubleheaders -- both came at Jamestown, Dordt split two there on Thursday and Midland took one of two at Jamestown on Wednesday and was idle Thursday -- Morningside grinded out two close wins to sweep Briar Cliff.

The first game went to the Mustangs, 2-1, and the second by a 2-0 final.

Morningside catcher Mykel Ann Gray and senior third-baseman Morgan Nixon both had two hits over three at-bats in the opener. Gray drew a walk and scored a run as well, while Nixon drove in Gray in the top of the third to even the score at one.

Morningside took the lead in the sixth with a run-producing groundout by Mackenna Sidzyik to score Katie Murphy with the bases loaded.

Briar Cliff jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Ali Naumann to score Kylee Lukes. But Morningside pitcher Grace Buffington shut down Briar Cliff from there, allowing the one run on five hits and walking two with three strikeouts for the win.

Pitching weighed in Morningside’s favor in Game 2 as well, as Buffington (18-5) took to the circle again and allowed just two hits in a shutout win.

Sydney Petersen and Ellie Cropley had RBIs for the Mustangs in Game 2 while Sidzyik and Taylor Richter scored runs.

Katelyn Kotlarz (11-7) and Maddi Duncan (17-6) took the pitching losses for Briar Cliff as Morningside maximized its five hits in Game 2 against Kotlarz.

Northwestern stayed atop the conference with two wins at Mount Marty on Tuesday by scores of 6-2 and 13-3.

Coming off the split at Jamestown, Dordt is home for Concordia on Saturday.