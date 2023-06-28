SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City high school softball teams open post-season this week.

West (4-30) squares off with North (20-9) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a first-round game in Class 5A Region 2.

The winner plays at No. 6-ranked West Des Moines Valley (25-7) in a regional final contest Saturday. The top-seeded Tigers received a first-round bye.

Sioux City East (23-10) travels to Des Moines Lincoln (28-10) for a semi-final contest Saturday in Class 5A Region 3.

In a Region 3 first-round contest Thursday, Council Bluffs Lincoln (6-22) plays at Urbandale (14-22). The winner gets No. 2-ranked Waukee Northwest (21-9), which received a first-round bye.

If East wins Saturday, the Black Raiders would face the Waukee Northwest-CB Lincoln/Urbandale winner on July 11 at the home field of the highest remaining ranked team.

In the other half of the Region 3 bracket, Johnson (20-13) hosts Des Moines Roosevelt (22-11) Thursday. The regional finals also would take place on July 11 at the home field of the highest remaining ranked team.

In a Class 4A Region 1 first-round game, Bishop Heelan (12-17) hosts Spencer (12-12) at the Riverside complex at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The winner would play at No. 3-ranked Fort Dodge (25-7) in a regional semi-final contest on Saturday.

In the other first-round game in Region 1 Thursday, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (18-10) travels to Le Mars (19-10). The winner draws Sergeant Bluff-Luton (29-5) in the semi-finals at 7 p.m. in Sergeant Bluff Saturday. The No. 15-ranked Warriors received a first-round bye.

Winners of the SBL-BHRV/Le Mars and Heelan-Spencer/Fort Dodge games would meet in the regional finals July 11 at the home field of the highest remaining ranked team.

In Class 4 Region 2 opening-round games Thursday, Denison-Schleswig (16-14) plays at Carroll (14-7) and Storm Lake (21-3) hosts Perry (8-12).

The Denison-Schleswig/Carroll winner travels to No. 4-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes (25-8) Saturday, while the Storm Lake-Perry winner meets No. 11-ranked ADM (21-8) in Adel Saturday.