South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is one of four lead Attorneys General asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its Center for Tobacco Products to do more to protect kids from e-cigarettes.

The letter, signed by a bipartisan group of 33 Attorneys General, requests that the FDA set up guidelines designed to protect young people from becoming addicted to nicotine through e-cigarettes.

“A bipartisan group of Attorneys General realizes E-cigarettes are a major threat to children,” said Jackley. “The FDA needs to do more to protect children.”

The Attorneys General recommend that FDA prohibit all non-tobacco flavors in e-cigarettes. These flavors — mimicking fruits, candies, and desserts — are a major reason young people try e-cigarettes in the first place, they cited.

The AGs also want to enact evidence-based limits on nicotine in e-cigarettes. More than 80% of e-cigarettes sold have more than 5% of nicotine concentration, and because some devices last for hundreds or thousands of puffs, young people end up consuming much more nicotine.

Another request is to add restrictions on marketing — making sure marketing materials don’t target youth — and preventing young people from being bombarded with ads about e-cigarettes. E-cigarette manufacturers have used social media and influencer marketing to entice teenagers.

Disposable e-cigarettes have not been subject to the same existing FDA enforcement guidance as cartridge e-cigarettes, and they’ve surged in popularity. More than half of youth e-cigarette users last year reported that they use disposable e-cigarettes instead of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, a point of concern the AGs said.