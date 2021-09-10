South Dakota football hopes to carry momentum into home opener

VERMILLION, S.D. — In the minds of players and coaches, there are no such things as moral victories.
However, the University of South Dakota football team had plenty of bright spots in a season-opening 17-14 loss to Big 12 foe Kansas that it can carry into its home opener Saturday against Northern Arizona.
“Granted, Kansas is in a little bit of a rebuild themselves, but at the same time they’re still in the Big 12 and have 85 scholarships and our guys competed physically,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “We’re certainly disappointed we didn’t get the win. We felt that many areas of the game we played well enough to win and put ourself in a position where we had opportunities to win the game.
“That was the feeling of our team afterwards. There was really no content that we played it close down to the end. It was disappointing we didn’t put that game into the win column.”
Kansas scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:04 remaining. But the Coyotes outgained Kansas and held the Jayhawks to 30 yards rushing.
Travis Theis and Shomari Lawrence combined for 155 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns against Kansas on 29 carries.
“We showed some physicality in running the football, but there’s room for improvement,” Nielson said. “There are ways we can be even more consistent running the ball. I thought the front line group showed some improvement being able to go toe-to-toe with what I thought was Kansas’ strength as a team.”
Conversely, the passing game, normally one of the team’s strengths, was sub-par.
“We have to be better there,” Nielson said. “We missed some opportunities where we didn’t get connected. I’m not just talking about the ones that we overthrew when we had guys behind coverage. We need that balance in our offense. You still have to be able to throw the football and make big plays.”
Now, it’s back to the grindstone and a date with Northern Arizona in a home debut expected to draw a sizeable crowd to the DakotaDome for the 1 p.m. kickoff.
It will be the first game played at the newly renovated dome without fan restrictions. USD played one game there last spring, but attendance was limited because of the pandemic.
Northern Arizona lost its season opener at home to defending FCS national champion Sam Houston State 42-16. Moreover, it lost quarterback Keondre Wudtee – a transfer from Oklahoma State who had seven touchdowns in five games last spring – to an injury early in the game.
“They got themselves back into the upper echelon of the Big Sky Conference. That league along with ours has demonstrated a lot of depth. They’re going to test us in some different ways than Kansas did.
“They’re a team that’s going to push the ball downfield in the pass game and try to blend that with the run. We’re going to see a little bit more defense than we did last week. Kansas was very fundamentally sound, but we’ll see a lot more pressure type looks from Northern Arizona.”
This game is part of the MVFC-Big Sky Challenge, which is entering its fifth year. USD has a 7-6 record against Big Sky foes since 2012.
Nielson felt the defensive performance against Kansas generated a lot of confidence within the team.
“Playing at home is going to be a real special thing,” Nielson said. “We only got to have one game at home (last spring) and it was limited capacity. This will truly feel like a home opener. I’m excited to see what the dome is going to feel like with a capacity or near capacity crowd, fans on both sides, and the kind of home field advantage it’s going to create for us.”
Cornerback Myles Harden will miss the first half after being ejected late in the Kansas game because of a targeting penalty.
The controversial call came during the game-winning drive. Without the penalty, Kansas would have faced a fourth-and-4 from the USD 21-yard line. Instead, the Jayhawks were granted first-and-10 from the 11.
Nielson, who previously chaired the rules committee that dealt with targeting penalties, feels the rule is a good thing because it’s taken out some needless hits that has been beneficial from a safety standpoint.
“We do have a little bit of issue that relates to when the player that you’re tackling’s level lowers,” Nielson said. “Sometimes contact with the head or neck area becomes pretty unavoidable by the defender.