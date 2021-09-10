South Dakota football hopes to carry momentum into home opener

Conversely, the passing game, normally one of the team’s strengths, was sub-par.

“We have to be better there,” Nielson said. “We missed some opportunities where we didn’t get connected. I’m not just talking about the ones that we overthrew when we had guys behind coverage. We need that balance in our offense. You still have to be able to throw the football and make big plays.”

Now, it’s back to the grindstone and a date with Northern Arizona in a home debut expected to draw a sizeable crowd to the DakotaDome for the 1 p.m. kickoff.

It will be the first game played at the newly renovated dome without fan restrictions. USD played one game there last spring, but attendance was limited because of the pandemic.

Northern Arizona lost its season opener at home to defending FCS national champion Sam Houston State 42-16. Moreover, it lost quarterback Keondre Wudtee – a transfer from Oklahoma State who had seven touchdowns in five games last spring – to an injury early in the game.

“They got themselves back into the upper echelon of the Big Sky Conference. That league along with ours has demonstrated a lot of depth. They’re going to test us in some different ways than Kansas did.