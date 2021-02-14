South Dakota loses fifth game of opening weekend of the season

HAMMOND, La. — Skylar Arellano roped a three-run double and the Coyotes put the tying runs on in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback against Nicholls.
The Colonels got two hits from shortstop Ashlyn Reavis including an RBI triple and won 6-4 on the final day of a tournament hosted by Southeastern Louisiana.
Sarah Lisko went the distance in the circle for the second consecutive game for South Dakota. Her defense let her down early and helped stake Nicholls to a 3-1 lead. Lisko allowed nine hits and three earned runs in seven innings.
Arellano totaled two hits and Lauren Wobken was 3-for-4 with an RBI. It was Wobken’s second three-hit game of the tournament. She and Lauren Eamiguel had back-to-back hits with one out in the final frame, but were stranded.
Alexis LaBure tossed five innings in relief of starter Taryn Westbrook and earned the win for the Colonels (3-0). LaBure allowed four hits and struck out two.
Wobken had a team-high eight hits during the six games in Louisiana and hit .381 with a team-high five RBIs. Eamiguel totaled six hits including a pair of doubles, scored five times and also drove in five. Redshirt freshman Makayla Tsagalis led the Coyotes with a .417 average, going 5-for-12 with two doubles and three RBIs.
South Dakota (1-5) is scheduled to compete at a tournament hosted by Furman next weekend in Greenville, South Carolina.
SDSU 3, BUTLER 1: South Dakota State scored twice in the sixth inning on run-scoring hits by Kelsey Lenox and Lindsey Culver, and held on for a 3-1 softball victory Sunday in the finale of the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic.
The Jackrabbits ended the three-day season-opening tournament with a 4-1 record. Butler dropped to 1-4 on the year.
Butler scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the first inning off Jackrabbit starter Kendra Conard, stringing together three consecutive singles to start the contest. The last of the three hits, by Karli Ricketts, scored Lauren Fey.
SDSU tied the game in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly by Allison Yoder that plated Peyton Daugherty.
Conard allowed only one more hit and struck out three batters before exiting with two outs in the home half of the fifth. Emma Hardin recorded the final out of the fifth and pitched two more shutout innings to earn the victory in relief.
Yoder started the game-winning rally in the sixth by drawing a leadoff walk. She moved to second on a base hit by Cylie Halvorson and scored on Lenox's pinch-hit double to center field. Culver followed with a single past the third baseman that scored pinch-runner Millie Mueller.