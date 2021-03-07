South Dakota men's basketball wins in Summit League quarterfinals for first time since

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Stanley Umude scored a game-high 24 points and Xavier Fuller added 20 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to lead second-seeded South Dakota to an 86-69 win against seventh-seeded Western Illinois in a quarterfinal game at The Summit League Tournament held at The Pentagon Saturday.

South Dakota improved to 14-10 on the season and defeated Western Illinois for the third time in three tries. The Coyotes advance to Monday night’s semifinal where they will face the winner of Sunday night’s matchup between third-seeded North Dakota State and sixth-seeded Kansas City. The tip of that semifinal game will be 8:45 p.m.

In addition to Umude and Fuller, South Dakota got 17 points and nine rebounds from Tasos Kamateros and 12 points and seven assists from Kruz Perrott-Hunt. The Coyotes shot 55 percent from the field (29-of-52) and made 20-of-28 from the stripe to earn the lopsided victory.

Colton Sandage’s 16 points led four Western Illinois players who scored in double figures. The Leathernecks (7-15) also got 13 from Anthony Jones, 12 from Will Carius and 11 from Ramean Hinton. Western Illinois trailed 43-30 at the break and got no closer than seven points in the second half.