South Dakota nearly upsets Kansas in season opener

LAWRENCE, Kansas — South Dakota came oh-so-close to knocking off an FBS foe here Friday night.

Kansas scored with just over a minute left to clip the Coyotes 17-14 at Memorial Stadium, snapping a 13-game losing streak.

Lawrence Arnold hauled in a 16-yard scoring pass with 1:12 remaining as Kansas won for the first time since Oct. 26, 2019 in its first game under Coach Lance Leipold.

South Dakota took a 14-10 lead on a 25-yard touchdown run by Kansas native Travis Theis with 5:16 left.

But the Jayhawks marches 64 yards in 11 plays for the game-winning score.

The scoring drive was kept alive by a personal foul targeting call on USD’s Myles Harden two plays before the touchdown.

KU quarterback Jason Bean was attempting to slide down on a keeper when Harden hit him near the helmet. After a review, the targeting call was upheld and Harden was ejected from the game.

Kansas was called for a holding penalty on the next play and then stopped for no gain. But Arnold was able to get open and haul in the game-winner on the next snap.

Bean had a 20-yard completion to tight end Mason Fairchild on 4th and 10 from the USD 47 on the last Kansas drive.