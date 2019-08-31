INDIANAPOLIS — South Dakota's Elizabeth Juhnke earned tournament MVP honors as the Coyotes wrapped up a 3-0 opening weekend with wins over Murray State and Valparaiso on Saturday and a win over IUPUI on Friday.
The win over IUPUI was the 100th victory of head coach Leanne Williamson's career.
Juhnke had had a dozen kills in the match with IUPUI and 17 more in the 25-19, 25-17 25-14 straight sets win over Murray State. She had 23 kills in a four-set win over Valparaiso to finish the weekend with 52 kills. She also had 34 digs.
In the sweet of Murray State, Sami Slaughter added 11 kills and Madison Jurgens had 37 assists as USD hit .317 as a team. Mehana Fonseca had 12 digs. Jurgens and Slaughter were both named to the All-Tournament teams.
In the win over Valpo, Slaughter had 11 kills again and Maddie Wiedenfeld had nine kills as USD hit .233 as a team. Wiedenfeld and Madison Harms each recorded seven block assists. Jurgens had 48 assists and Anne Rasmussen had 18 digs.
USD lost the first set in the match with the host Jaguars of IUPUI before rallying for a 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 30-28 victory.
Sami Slaughter had a big fourth set with six kills to help the Coyotes wrap up the match with the Jaguars and had 14 for the match.
BRIAR CLIFF GOES 2-0 ON DAY: The Briar Cliff volleyball team won both of its matches and all six of the sets it played in action Saturday at Bulldogs Bash in Seward, Neb.
The Chargers opened the day with a 25-21, 25-12, 25-20 win over Waldorf before closing out with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-22 triumph over Bethel (Kan.) to improve to 6-3 on the season.
Briar Cliff got nine kills from Grace Whitlaw for a match high in the contest with Waldorf and a dozen kills from Victoria Gonzalez in the Bethel match. Cassie Clark and Grace Hanno had 11 digs apiece in the win over Waldorf.
Delaney Meyer had 32 assists and Maureen Imrie 29 to lead the BCU setters on the day.
Late Friday
DORDT TAKES PAIR OF WINS: The Dordt volleyball team made it a sweep of Embry-Riddle (Arizona) on Friday afternoon in play at the Bellevue Bruin Labor Day Classic in Bellevue, Nebraska.
The Defenders held on to win set one after trailing 20-19. An Erica Bousema ace serve tied the game and a block by Jessi De Jager and Karsyn Winterfeld tied the game again at 22-22. Karsyn Wintefeld had a kill to give Dordt the lead and a ball handling error made it 24-22. Dordt eventually won it with a block by Ava Van Soelen for a 27-25 win.
Set two was tied 20-20 but Dordt scored five of the next six points for a 25-21 win with Winterfeld putting a kill away for the set two win.
Set three saw Embry-Riddle go up 16-12 but Dordt managed a tie at 19-19 and secured a narrow 25-23 win on a Winterfeld kill.
Then, in the afternoon, Dordt had to bounce back after losing the momentum in their match with Carroll (Montana) to take a 3-1 win at the Bellevue Bruin Labor Day Classic in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Dordt led 13-1 in set one and rolled to a 25-9 win with little trouble.
Carroll bounced back immediately and took a 17-14 lead before Dordt tied it 17-17 on an Ava Van Soelen kill. It was tied at 19, 20 and 21 before Carroll tok the lead 22-21 and built a 24-21 advantage before winning 25-23.
Dordt was up most of set two and led 19-14. Four straight Carroll points got them within 19-18 but a Jessi De Jager kill put Dordt up by two and the lead was never less than three the rest of the set as Dordt won 25-19.
Dordt dominated play in set three, getting ahead 21-12 and rolled to the 25-16 win.
IOWA WINS JMU INVITE: Iowa improved to 3-0 after the Hawkeyes defeated James Madison on Saturday to win the JMU Invite.
Junior Brie Orr was named the tournament MVP and Megan Buzzerio was named to the all-tournament team.
Courtney Buzzerio led Iowa with nine kills in the win over JMU.