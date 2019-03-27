OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton smacked six home runs including one that didn’t leave the yard in overpowering South Dakota 11-5 in the Bluejays’ home opener at the Creighton Softball Complex. The rematch is set for next Wednesday in Vermillion.
Kiara Mills hit two-run homers in each of her first two at bats to set the tone and help push Creighton (11-11) out to a 6-2 lead thru three. Leadoff hitter Ashley Cantu got a rare inside-the-park home run in the third when a fly ball to left caromed left off the turf and rolled into the left field corner. It went down as her second round tripper of the season.
South Dakota (19-17) took a 1-0 lead three batters into the game when reigning Summit League Player of the Week Jamie Holscher belted her league-leading 10th home run of the season. It was the 17th home run of her career, which moves her into the top 10 on the Coyotes’ all-time list.
Holscher singled in her second at bat, which came in the third inning, was walked on four pitches in the fifth and grounded out with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth inning. USD left them loaded again in the seventh and stranded 11 runners in all.
Logan Black pitched all seven innings for Creighton, allowing eight hits and walked six while striking out four.
South Dakota will play its Summit League season opener Saturday in a noon doubleheader against Purdue Fort Wayne.