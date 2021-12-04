South Dakota volleyball loses to Minnesota in NCAA Tournament opener

MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon wanted to make one thing clear on Thursday ahead of his team's tilt against South Dakota: The idea of a "gimme" win in the first-round NCAA tournament, "there's none of that," he said.

And the Gophers saw that on Friday.

Though they swept South Dakota in three sets (25-19, 25-22, 25-17), ensuring a second-round matchup against Stanford, the Coyotes hung tough for most of the night, keeping things close until the Gophers pulled away in the third.

"We're very happy with the win tonight and excited to advance in the tournament," McCutcheon said. "We know that South Dakota's a good team, and we knew it was going to be a battle and we were very happy to come out on top, so we'll enjoy this for a little bit and onto the next one."

After dropping the first point of the night, the Gophers went on an 8-0 run, taking hold of a lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Though the Coyotes inched their way back to within a point multiple times throughout the set, the Gophers held them off.

Sophomore Jenna Wenaas helped the Gophers close out the set — five of Minnesota's last six points in the set came off Wenaas kills. She finished the night with 10 kills, second on the team to just redshirt senior Stephanie Samedy. Samedy, named this week the Big Ten Player of the Year for the second straight season, added a team-high 13 kills and eight digs.

The match got even tighter in the second set, but in the third, the Gophers created some separation.

"I think in the third set we kind of were like, 'OK, this is the last set. We have been back and forth in the last two and we still know our jobs,' and I think we just kind of cleaned up some hitting errors," sophomore Melani Shaffmaster said. "Our serving was a lot better in the third set, more pressure. I think we served to better spots, and overall I think we just knew we needed to finish the game so we did what we needed to do."

The Gophers completed the sweep without senior libero CC McGraw, who was named First Team All-Big Ten just days earlier. McGraw was out with an undisclosed medical issue.

"I think we went about our business how we normally would. We know Rachel (Kilkelly) filled the spot just as we knew she could and Airi (Miyabe) played the position just as again, we knew she should, and I think anyone — a lot of people on our team can play every spot if we need them to, and I think we kept connecting as we normally do and it's just another night of good volleyball for us," Shaffmaster said.

South Dakota was led by Elizabeth Juhnke, who had a double-double of 12 kills and 10 digs.

Maddie Wiedenfeld had nine kills while Sergeant Bluff-Luton grad Madison Harms had four.

The Gophers now head into a rematch with Stanford that comes with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

The two teams will face off on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Maturi Pavilion after the Cardinal defeated Iowa State earlier in the day in four sets.

