South Dakota women's basketball aims high in 2021-22

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Chloe Lamb wasted no time in responding to a query during South Dakota women’s basketball media day Wednesday.

When asked what else this ultra-talented squad can accomplish, All-Summit League performer Lamb smiled and said: “We haven’t won a national championship yet.”

No, this wasn’t a bold prediction on Lamb’s part that the Coyotes will win a national title.

They will, however, be expected to have a stellar 2021-22 campaign, with plenty of returning firepower and some talented newcomers on the roster.

“There’s always something that you can improve upon,” Lamb said. “We as a team and individually, are nowhere near perfect. Our coaches are always pushing us, finding ways tangibly and intangibly, things that we can improve on. There’s always something.”

South Dakota, which finished 19-6, won the Summit League tournament and qualified for the NCAA tournament for the third straight season, is the pre-season pick to win the league championship.

Once Lamb – the 2021 Summit League Tournament MVP – and Hannah Sjerven announced shortly after the conclusion of last season that they would return for a final campaign, it automatically made the Coyotes leading contenders.

Players were offered an extra season of eligibility because of COVID-19.

The 6-foot-3 Sjerven is a two-time Summit League defensive player of the year and a finalist for the 2021 Becky Hammon Mid-Major player of the year. She averaged 17.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game last season.

“I don’t think there was ever a group conversation, it was a decision for each of us to make,” Sjerven said. “There were different factors that played into it but at the end of the day, to play for a program that does have success and does support you, was an easy decision.”

“I think our personal expectations and expectations for ourselves are higher, if not matching, the outside noise we see,” said Lamb, who averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals and was the league’s top 3-point shooter. “We want to do great things, people want to see us do great things. You try to block it out the best you can and work with your team day by day. The internal pressure and expectation standards that we set for ourselves exceed them.”

Sjerven and Lamb were picked the pre-season Summit first team, while Liv Korngable was a second-team pick after a breakout season where she contributed 14.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Sophomore Maddie Krull, the fourth returning starter, checked in at just under 10 points an outing. Jeniah Ugofsky also started 19 games last season.

“We have some super experience going into the year with the return of all of our veteran young ladies,” said three-time Summit League coach of the year Dawn Plitzuweit. “With that, so do a lot of teams across the country. We have this veteran crew and also an incredibly challenging non-conference schedule.

“For us, it comes down to two things. One, we really want to focus on who we need to be fundamentally to be our very best. The second thing, because we have these veterans who have been through the fundamentals and been through the wears of the season and then we have this really tough schedule, we have to be prepared for what we will see early in the season with the different styles of play.

“With that, we build upon those fundamentals and move forward and try to tweak some things.”

Defense, as usual, is a focal point for Plitzuweit, 129-30 in five seasons at USD.

“As a program we’ve always had the mindset of being a defensive oriented team and that doesn’t change,” Plitzuweit said. “We feel that this crew has a chance to be really good defensively. We’re going to be very challenged with the schedule we have, but we feel we can they can be pretty good on the defensive end by the time the season wears on. At the same time I feel we can be more versatile than we were last year.”

Regan Sankey is the fourth senior on the Coyote roster. Juniors Allison Peplowski and Aspen Williams, sophomores Macy Guebert and Alexi Hempe and freshmen Morgan Hansen, Natalie Mazurek and Kyah Watson each saw ample playing time last season.

True freshman Grace Larkins was an Iowa prep star at Southeast Polk High School, while Cassidy Carson and Carley Duffney also make their debuts in Coyotes uniforms.

USD faces a challenging non-conference schedule that includes a game against No. 1-ranked South Carolina Nov. 12 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The Coyotes open the season Nov. 6 at home against Oklahoma.

