South Dakota's Bray earns bronze medal in pole vault

EUGENE, Ore. — South Dakota fifth-year senior Ethan Bray garnered the bronze medal and All-America first team status on Wednesday night at the NCAA Championships at Hayward Field.

Bray, competing in the pole vault, cleared 18-2 1/2 (5.55m) with a friendly bounce on his third attempt to earn the placing. He previously had first-attempt makes of 17-4 ½ (5.30m) and 17-10 1/2 (5.45m) entering that height. He took three shots at 18-6 1/2 (5.65m), which would have tied his personal best and moved him to second place.

Hailing from Fishers, Indiana, Bray caps off his Coyote career with a career-best third-place finish at the national meet. This marks his third career All-America honor, previously earning the recognition for the indoor season in 2020 and 2021. He was fifth at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships.

It was a complicated evening of competition for redshirt-freshman Marshall Faurot with the official results stating that he did not clear a height in the competition. His first attempts in the competition came in a down pouring rainstorm that would eventually halt the pole vault competition in a weather delay.

South Dakota’s coaching staff filed a protest with meet officials after the rain delay to grant Faurot an additional attempt at the opening bar.