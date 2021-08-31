South Sioux City expects to grow in 2021

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Chris Stein knows that his South Sioux City High School football team is still a young bunch of student-athletes.
That doesn’t mean the expectations from the Cardinals’ third-year head coach are limited.
The Cardinals have had two losing seasons in the first two seasons under Stein, going 2-7 in 2019, then seeing just a one-win season in a shortened 2020.
The key word for Stein in 2021 is “growth.”
“With program age, we’re still young, building three years into this program,” Stein said. “We are making strides. I think every year we have improved and we want to see that continue this year.”
While he would like to see more than one win this season, wins will likely come in different forms.
For example, he’ll celebrate the times when the defense locks in a three-and-out, or if a wide receiver makes a really nice catch.
“Wins do need to start coming, but they may not be on the scoreboard,” Stein said. “I think that if wins are in the right places, we’re doing the right things. Once you do the little things right, the big things start adding up.”
The Cardinals will go into this season with a new quarterback, and according to Stein, the coaching staff is looking at three options.
One is senior Christian Barajas. Barajas took on that No. 2 role last year.
Then, the Cardinals are trying out Nick Rogge for that spot. Rogge is a sophomore, and Stein has liked what he has done in practice during the preseason.
Darrius Helms is the third QB being considered. Helms is a 6-foot-1 freshman.
No matter who the Cardinals go with, they’ll have a new quarterback. The Cardinals replaced Connor Slaughter.
Stein won’t be the one who will make that decision.
That responsibility will be at the hands of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach T.D. Stein, who will be the play caller on offense this season.
Stein pointed out that it might not be a clear-cut favorite who wins the job. There might be a scenario in the season-opener against North on Aug. 27 that two of those three might take some snaps at quarterback.
“I don’t think it would be a bad thing,” Stein said. “If one guy takes the job, one guy takes the job. Let’s let him get better and go from there.”
On offense, there are two keys for improvement: Simplifying the playbook as much as possible so that the Cardinals understanding the basics of why and what they’re running, and then Stein hopes the Cardinals can execute those plays when needed.
“I think wins are a little different for us as far as what direction the program is going,” Stein said. “Where we are patient is, we go into a lot of ball games with very little of our offense and defense that our program will eventually run. We try to keep our installs into what our kids understand.”
Stein pointed out that the Cardinals have done a bad job of catching the ball over the last two years. So, he made that a priority over the summer.
“Confidence has something to do with it, but I mean, catching is just not something that you are able to do,” he said. “You got to put in the time and our kids have done a pretty good job. They could do better, but just catching balls in the off-season is a big deal and we’ve had some kids who have done a really good job. I’m excited about that group of kids.”
Stein said that if the Cardinals can successfully catch the ball, they could make progress, but he did express concern about a replay of last year when the Cardinals wide outs struggled in that department.
Defensive outlook
Stein decided to move some players around on the D-Line and the linebackers corps, and he hopes those adjustments can prove to be good decisions.
Stein said that the big men up front had made the best progress in the off-season. One of those linemen is KeySean Taylor.
Taylor is 6-2 and 240 pounds. Then, Stein pointed out Tyler Knowles at safety and he’ll be a three-year starter.
“He’s got some experience and does a great job,” Stein said of Knowles. “He’s got great leadership abilities and he understands the defense and where everyone needs to be.”
Peyton Martinez returns as an outside linebacker and Todd Comstock is on the other side of that linebacker side.
“We feel pretty good about where our defense is,” Stein said.