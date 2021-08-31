South Sioux City expects to grow in 2021

“I think wins are a little different for us as far as what direction the program is going,” Stein said. “Where we are patient is, we go into a lot of ball games with very little of our offense and defense that our program will eventually run. We try to keep our installs into what our kids understand.”

Stein pointed out that the Cardinals have done a bad job of catching the ball over the last two years. So, he made that a priority over the summer.

“Confidence has something to do with it, but I mean, catching is just not something that you are able to do,” he said. “You got to put in the time and our kids have done a pretty good job. They could do better, but just catching balls in the off-season is a big deal and we’ve had some kids who have done a really good job. I’m excited about that group of kids.”

Stein said that if the Cardinals can successfully catch the ball, they could make progress, but he did express concern about a replay of last year when the Cardinals wide outs struggled in that department.

Defensive outlook

Stein decided to move some players around on the D-Line and the linebackers corps, and he hopes those adjustments can prove to be good decisions.