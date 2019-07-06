ALTA, Iowa -- West Monona won a matchup of two ranked teams on Wednesday as the Class 2A fifth-ranked Spartans beat 2A 11th-ranked Alta-Aurelia 3-0.
Lexi Lander went all seven innings, giving up only three hits, walked one and struck out nine for West Monona.
MaKayla Haynes hit a solo home run in the second inning and Lander hit a double. Kylie Henschen was 2-for-4 and Ariel Rotnicke had an RBI and stole two bases.
For Alta, Abby Kraemer gave up two earned runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out nine. Brittany Turnquist was 2-for-3.