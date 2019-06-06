WinnaVegas Casino
What: Owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, WinnaVegas has more than 54,300 square feet of gaming space. The casino has over 850 slot machines, 10 casino table games, a poker room and a bingo hall. WinnaVegas also has a hotel, dining options, spacious event center and multiple meeting rooms.
When: 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Where: Two miles west of Interstate 29 at Exit 127 in Sloan, Iowa.
More info: 800-468-9466 or winnavegas.com
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
What: The 45,000-square-foot Hard Rock Sioux City casino features a 45,000-square foot gaming space, several table games and a concert space. The complex also includes a hotel, multiple restaurants and several bars, plus no shortage of celebrity memorabilia spanning eras.
When: 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Where: 111 Third St., Sioux City.
More info: 712-226-7600 or hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com
'The Strip' in North Sioux City
What: Several casinos in a two-block area in North Sioux City form what's known as "The Strip." The various outposts offer the highest concentration of video lottery options in South Dakota; dining and drinking options are also prevalent.
When: Most venues are open daily.
Where: North Sioux City.
More info: 605-232-4276
Blackbird Bend Casino
What: The 8,500-square-foot casino, owned by the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, has a variety of slots and table games. The complex also has dining options including a daily buffet, banquet rentals and concerts.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday-Thursday; 24 hours Friday-Saturday.
Where: 17214 210th St., northwest of the I-29 Onawa exit.
More info: 712-423-9646 or blackbirdbend.com
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort
What: The facility near the Iowa-South Dakota border features a large casino with slots, table games and video poker, a golf course with full golf shop, an on-site hotel with free shuttle service to the Sioux Falls airport, three restaurants and a spa.
When: 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Where: 1415 Grand Falls Blvd., Larchwood, Iowa, 51241.
More info: 712-777-7777 or grandfallscasinoresort.com
Wild Rose Casino & Resort
What: The casino boasts slot machines with ticket-in/ticket-out technology and a selection of table games. The resort also features a 70-room hotel with complimentary valet parking, an RV park and three dining options. Wild Rose also draws concerts on some weekends.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Thursday; 24 hours Friday-Sunday.
Where: 777 Main St., Emmetsburg, Iowa, 50536.
More info: 712-852-3400 or wildroseresorts.com
Ohiya Casino & Resort
What: Owned by the Santee Sioux Nation of Nebraska, Ohiya Casino & Resort offers more than 400 slot machines, an on-site hotel and multiple dining options. Comedians, musicians and other live entertainers also perform.
When: 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Where: 53142 Hwy 12, Niobrara, Neb., 68760.
More info: 402-857-3860 or ohiyacasino.com