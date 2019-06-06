Sioux City Farmers Market
What: Featuring Siouxland vendors selling locally produced fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods, wine, flowers, arts and crafts and handmade housewares. Live music and food vendors each Wednesday and Saturday.
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, May 1-Oct. 26.
Where: At Tri View Avenue and Pearl Street, west of Tyson Events Center.
More info: 712-560-3552 or farmersmarketsiouxcity.com
South Sioux City Farmers Market
What: Featuring multiple area vendors selling locally produced homegrown, homemade foods and agricultural products.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, June through October.
Where: 1501 Dakota Ave.
More info: 402-687-2103 or 712-253-0560
Cone Park
What: Opened in the winter of 2017, Cone Park is one of Sioux City's newest and biggest wintertime attractions. Featuring a tubing hill, ice skating, a lodge with snacks and drinks and an outdoor fire pit. This year, it earned "top tourist attraction" honors from the Iowa Tourism Bureau. $7 Tuesday through Thursday, $10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10 for 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and $7 Sunday for 6 to 9 p.m.. $10 for Cosmic Tubing Friday and Saturday. $5 for ice skating, and $3 for skate rentals.
When: Opens for the season when temperatures are consistently cool enough to keep a snow base, generally around 32 degrees. Regular tubing and skating hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, divided into three periods of four hours. Cosmic tubing from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and 9 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Where: 3800 Line Drive, Sioux City.
More info: (712) 222-2663 or www.sioux-city.org/community/cone-park
Arnolds Park Amusement Park
What: Celebrating nearly 130 years, Arnolds Park has many popular features, including the historic wooden roller coaster, the seventh-oldest wooden roller coaster in the world and rated among the top 10 wooden roller coasters in the country, a 65-foot Ferris wheel, expanded go-kart track, Log Flume, Maritime Museum, Queen II excursion boat, and many other rides and games of chance. Entertainment is planned through the summer. No cost to enter park and walk around. Ticket packages and season passes available, costs vary.
When: Opens at 10 a.m., May 18 to Sept. 9.
Where: 37 Lake St., Arnolds Park, Iowa.
More info: 800-599-6995 or arnoldspark.com
Queen II Excursion Boat
What: The original Queen was part of a fleet that carried vacationers to all parts of the lakes before good roads were built. It became the lakes' sole excursion boat in the mid-1920s. Today, the Queen II plies West Lake Okoboji carrying daily excursions during the summer.
When: Cruises May 18 through September 28.
Where: Arnolds Park Amusement Park, 37 Lake St., Arnolds Park, Iowa.
More info: 712-332-2183 or arnoldspark.com
Siouxland Freedom Park
What: Dedicated to the men and women who have served and sacrificed in the name of freedom, and all who cherish their precious gift. In the heart of Siouxland along the banks of the Missouri River, are the 55 acres of land chosen to become Freedom Park. Located not far from where nearly 12,000 visitors experienced The Wall That Heals in 2007, Freedom Park will be just across the water from the well-known Floyd Monument, in full view on the river's bluff. Plans for the park include a permanent half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, interpretive center, amphitheater, family-friendly leisure space, walking trails, John Douangdara Memorial War Dog Park and other monuments.
Where: 1101 Foundry Road, South Sioux City.
More info: 712-222-1686 or siouxlandfreedompark.org
Swedish Heritage Center
What: Exhibits of Swedish crystal, linens, needlework and items brought to this country by Swedish immigrants are featured in the former Swedish Mission Covenant Church building. The center is nationally recognized and hosts numerous programs and year-round activities. The annual Swedish Festival is held the first week of June in odd-numbered years.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, and by appointment.
Where: 301 N. Charde Ave., Oakland, Neb.
More info: 402 685-5652 or swedishheritagecenter.org
The Troll Stroll
What: This one-of-a-kind nature walk, established in 1987, has become one of Nebraska's most unique and charming tourism attractions. The walk features a scenic 3/4-mile woodchip trail through a beautiful forest, several man-made bridges crossing a scenic stream and the main attraction -- about two dozen hand-made trolls, designed by students at Oakland-Craig Schools.
When: All year.
Where: The stroll begins at 700 E. First St. in Oakland, Neb.
More info: ci.oakland.ne.us/visitors/attractions
Spirit of Siouxland Sculpture
What: The sculpture depicts Lt. Col. Dennis Nielson, of the Sioux City Air National Guard, carrying 3-year-old Spencer Bailey, a survivor of the United Airlines Flight 232 crash at Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989. The sculpture is based on a photograph taken by former Sioux City Journal photographer Gary Anderson. The image, published the day after the crash in newspapers and magazines around the world, came to symbolize the compassionate response to the crash.
When: Year-round.
Where: Chris Larsen Park on Sioux City's waterfront, west of Anderson Dance Pavilion.
More info: visitsiouxcity.org
Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park
What: This park offers a fascinating and educational experience for the whole family and gives tourists a taste of animal life 10 million years ago, when Nebraska was covered with subtropic grasses and jungle patches. Visitors can watch the ongoing excavation of the site, where a 2,000-square-foot Rhino Barn protects part of the deposit. Skeletons are uncovered and displayed exactly where they are found. Paleontologists and interpretive staff are from the University of Nebraska State Museum. Entrance fee and valid Nebraska Park Entry Permit required; $7 age 3 and older; park permit $6 daily or $31 annual. Handicapped accessible.
When: May 1 through 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday; May 25 through Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Sept 3 through Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.
Where: Six miles north of U.S. Highway 20, between Royal and Orchard, Neb.
More info: 402-893-2000 or ashfall.unl.edu
Trinity Heights
What: A 30-foot statue of the "Immaculate Heart of Mary, Queen of Peace" and a 33-foot statue of the "Sacred Heart of Jesus" are the centerpieces of the Trinity Heights development, a 53-acre site located in a wooded setting on the site of the former Trinity High School. Visitors may stroll the courtyard's circular walkways, which feature individual prayer stations for each of the 15 decades of the rosary. Making up the area surrounding the statue are the seven sorrows of Mary. A life-size carving of the Last Supper is in the St. Joseph Center.
When: Grounds open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Where: West of 33rd Street and Floyd Boulevard, Sioux City.
More info: 712-239-8670 or trinityheights.com
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
What: The 10-acre site, in Stone State Park in the Loess Hills, features an interpretive area that houses a variety of exhibits, including a "walk under" prairie, a 400-gallon aquarium of native fish, and natural history dioramas. A discovery area provides an opportunity to handle furs, antlers, fossils and other artifacts. Classes, public programs and meetings are held in two 80-seat classrooms. Admission is free.
When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday; closed Mondays, New Year's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Where: 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.
More info: 712-258-0838 or woodburyparks.org/dorothy-pecaut-nature-center
Long Lines Family Rec Center
What: Long Lines Family Rec Center has one of the nation's premier climbing walls, offering 5,900 feet of climbing space. The main wall is 52 feet tall; the competitive section is 42 feet tall and features a 12-foot overhang. Ropes and harnesses, as well as climbing shoes, are available. Other amenities include meeting rooms, sport courts, a batting cage, and a tiny tot indoor gym with toys, activities and games for children ages 1-7. Children ages 4 to 12 $3, adults $4, seniors 60 and older $3, family (group of 5) $10.
When: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday; tiny tot gym open 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Open some holidays. Open gym and climbing wall times are available and vary day to day. Call for scheduling.
Where: 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
More info: 712-279-6126 or 712-224-5124
LaunchPAD Children’s Museum
What: Siouxland's LaunchPAD Children’s Museum provides an interactive educational experience that fosters a child’s creativity and imagination, all in a safe and stimulating environment. The year-round opportunities for learning include participatory exhibits and innovative programs for children ages 6 months to 10 years. Admission is $8 for ages 1 to 65, under 1 are free, over 65 are $6.
When: Open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday ; noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: 623 Pearl St., Sioux City.
More info: 712-224-2542 or www.launchpadmuseum.com
Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium
What: Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium is strategically located on the Missouri River near Lewis & Clark Lake and Lake Yankton and is one of 65 Federal Hatcheries and Fish Technology Centers operated nationwide by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The hatchery is open to the public and provides nature hikes and hatchery tours and houses an aquarium for visitors to observe fish. Some areas, such as the Endangered Species and Sturgeon buildings, are off limits to the public except through guided tours. Visitors are able to walk out to the ponds, but unauthorized vehicles are not allowed around the ponds. Guided tours are available.
When: The Hatchery is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week Memorial Day through Labor Day. Aquarium hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily May through Labor Day and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday April and September. Closed November through March.
Where: 31227 436th Ave., Yankton, S.D.
More info: 605-665-3352 or fws.gov/gavinspoint
King's Pointe Waterpark Resort
What: King's Pointe is a family aquatic park with indoor and outdoor waterparks. There are multiple water slides, water playgrounds and water channels to explore.
When: Year-round.
Where: 1520 E. Lakeshore Drive, Storm Lake, Iowa.
More info: 712-213-4500, 866-552-5960 or kingspointeresort.com
IBP Ice Center
What: The IBP Ice Center is a 38,000-square-foot-facility featuring an 85-by-200-foot ice rink and a 900-person seating capacity. It is open year-round for youth hockey programs, public ice skating, tournaments, figure skating, off-season inline skating and indoor soccer. Adults $6, youth 6 to 18, $5, children $2 and skate rental $3.
When: Public skating 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call for other schedules.
Where: 3808 Stadium Drive, Sioux City.
More info: 712-279-4880
Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor & Museum
What: Dubbed the "Ice Cream Capital of the World," Le Mars, Iowa, has been home to Wells, makers of Blue Bunny Ice Cream, since 1913. More ice cream is produced in Le Mars than in any other city in the world. Travelers can enjoy a sweet treat while learning about the history of ice cream and Wells through various exhibits, packaging and Blue Bunny memorabilia displays and videos.
When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Easter, July 4, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Where: 115 Central Ave. NE, Le Mars, Iowa.
More info: 712-546-4522 or bluebunnyicecreamparlor.com
Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA
What: This 60,000-square-foot facility opened in 2008 on the riverfront in Scenic Park overlooking the Missouri River and downtown Sioux City. The YMCA features a double gym, fitness rooms and fitness, family fun and outdoor swimming pools.
When: Year-round.
Where: 601 Riverview Drive, South Sioux City.
More info: 402-404-8439 or nwsymca.org
Southern Hills Mall
What: Sioux City's largest indoor shopping center offers dozens of retailers retailers including anchors like Scheels All Sports & JCPenney, plus well-known specialty retailers like Barnes & Noble, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret. Visitors can also grab a bite to eat at Iron Hill Bar & Grill and see a movie at the AMC Theatres, all within the climate-controlled facility.
When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; open extended hours for walkers.
Where: 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City.
More info: southernhillsmall.com
Lakeport Commons
What: More than a dozen specialty stores and restaurants, including large retailers Best Buy, Kohl's, Old Navy, Gordman's and Michael's. Restaurants include Olive Garden, Red Robin, Texas Roadhouse, Golden Corral and Buffalo Wild Wings, among others.
When: Stores maintain independent hours; most are open daily
Where: 5101 Sergeant Road, Sioux City.
More info: 866-271-8700
Calico Skies Vineyard & Winery
What: Calico Skies Vineyard and Winery is a five-acre vineyard established in April 2010 by native Iowans with backgrounds in horticulture from Iowa State University. Silhouetting Northwest Iowa sunsets, the winery overlooks the Big Sioux River.
When: Tasting room open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The menu has a selection of fresh, fruity whites to dry, oak-aged reds, all produced and bottled in the winery with cold hardy grapes. Call ahead for groups of more than 10.
Where: 2368 Able Blvd., Inwood, Iowa.
More info: 712-753-2110 or calicoskieswine.com
Cuthills Vineyards
What: Ed Swanson, who has been making wines for nearly 30 yards, remodeled the 1920 weathered barn and made it into a winery, which opened in 1994. Wines have been made from grapes grown on the vineyard's seven acres since 1990. Wines include traditional white and red varietals, as well as mead, nouveau, apple, plum and other fruit wines.
When: Free tastings 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May through December.
Where: 54663 853rd Road, Pierce, Nebraska.
More info: 402-841-5799 or cuthills.com
InnSpiration vines & wines
What: InnSpiration Winery & Vacation Destination started as a bed & breakfast, inspired by the combined dreams of owners Paul and Sheila Thomsen. The winery was started in 2011 and opened for business spring of 2013. The winery overlooks a 2.5 acre pond, has spectacular sunsets and is nestled amongst the vineyard. The winery is perfect for meetings, small receptions, reunions and relaxation. Live music scheduled every Friday night May through November. Bring your friends for game night or participate in open mic/karaoke.
When: 2019 season begins May 3. Also open by appointment and for private parties.
Where: 5079 180th Ave., Linn Grove, Iowa.
More info: 712-296-4966 or innspirationwinery.com
Little Swan Lake Winery
What: Little Swan Lake Winery is a family-owned and operated business 1.5 miles north of the small town of Superior in Northwest Iowa. The tasting room, a remodeled 1920s barn, features 25 different wines produced on site, a selection of gourmet cheeses, and buffalo meat from a herd that roams nearby. A bed-and-breakfast inn opened in 2011. This renovated grain elevator is a great place to relax and enjoy the beauty that is Little Swan Lake.
When: Bed and breakfast open year-round. April through December 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and until 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday; January through March 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Where: 1350 320th Ave., Estherville, Iowa.
More info: 712-858-4592, 712-380-0001 or lslwinery.com
Old Town Vineyard and Winery
What: The three-acre Old Town Vineyard & Winery is located in Ida Grove, Iowa. The first vine was planted in 2006. The facility also organizes events throughout the summer, including art, music and other weekend activities. Both red and white wines are produced.
When: Friday and Saturday 4 to 9 p.m. and Sunday 3 to 6 p.m.
Where: 512 Father Dailey Dr., Ida Grove, Iowa.
More info: 712-371-3599 or www.oldtowniawines.com
Nissen Wine
What: Tucked into the rolling hills of northern Cedar County, Nebraska, Nissen Wine is a family-owned and family-operated winery, with grapes planted in 12 acres of the 400-acre farm. The Nissen family selected vines to complement the calcium-rich rocky soils, climate and terrain of the region. The first vines were planted in spring 2003, and vines have been added every year since.
When: May - Sept., Thursday through Sunday noon-6 p.m.; Oct. - Dec., Friday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.; Jan. - April, Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: 88973 Highway 57, Hartington, Nebraska.
More info: 402-254-3426 or nissenwines.com
Santa Maria Vineyard & Winery
What: Located in Carroll, Iowa, Santa Maria Vineyard & Winery produces award-winning wines and boasts an event center plus tasting room with full-menu restaurant.
When: Noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Where: 218 W. Sixth St., Carroll, Iowa.
More info: 712-775-2013 or www.santamariawinery.com
Timber Ridge Ranch & Winery
What: Timber Ridge is a members-only recreational ranch founded in 1969 by Richard and LaDonna Bumann in rural Castana, Iowa, east of Mapleton. Some camping is available on site.
When: Open to members May to October. Breakfast served at the Lodge on Saturdays and Sundays. Outdoor nondenominational church services are held at the bandstand behind the winery.
Where: 33453 153rd St., Castana, Iowa.
More info: 712-353-6600 or timberridgeiowa.com
Tucker Hill Vineyards
What: The vineyard offers a place to relax and enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a panoramic view of the Floyd River Valley.
When: By appointment.
Where: 26001 Titan Road, Hinton, Iowa.
More info: 712-251-9819 or tuckerhillwine.com
Valiant Vineyards
What: Taste the wines, meander through the tasting room and meet the staff, then settle in at a picnic table or hammock to absorb the exceptional scenery, enjoy the wine and sample gourmet cheeses and bread at South Dakota's first and oldest winery.
When: May through Aug., Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sept. through Nov., Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving, New Years Day, Easter, July 4 and Christmas Day.
Where: 1500 W. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.
More info: 605-624-4500 or valiantvineyards.us
Jackson Street Brewing
What: Jackson Street Brewing opened in July 2015 and offers several varieties of hand-crafted seasonal ales, porters, fruit beer and stouts. Beers from Midwest breweries are featured as “guest” taps. All beers are available on tap and in take-home growlers.
When: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.
Where: 607 Fifth St., Sioux City.
More info: 712-574-0081 or jacksonstreet.beer
Keg Creek Brewing Company
What: Keg Creek Brewing Company provides a small, home-town brewery in an open and comfortable environment. The site enhances craft beer education, enjoyment, and experimentation -- no matter your experience level. A tasting room offers all of the brewery's offerings and an occasional guest beer.
When: Tasting room is open 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.
Where: 111 E. Sharp St., Glenwood, Iowa.
More info: 712-520-9029 or kegcreekbrewing.com
Okoboji Brewing Company
What: Founded in July 2009, Okoboji Brewing Company brings quality craft beer to the Iowa Great Lakes region with a selection of nine beers on tap that change with the seasons, as well as a sarsaparilla brewed in-house. The tap room offers beer by the pint and 4-ounce flights in a relaxing atmosphere with games, TV and free WiFi. Guests may bring in their own food or have it delivered from one of the many great local restaurants.
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Closed Tuesday.
Where: 3705 Hwy 71, Spirit Lake, Iowa.
More info: 712-336-8406 or www.brewokoboji.com
West O Beer
What: Opened in May 2013, West O Beer is a state-of-the-art brewery offering a tasting room and several standard and seasonal beers. The company takes its name from the water of West Lake Okoboji that is used in every beer.
When: Tasting room hours are noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Closed Monday.
Where: 503 Terrace Park Blvd., West Okoboji, Iowa.
More info: 712-332-8090 or westobeer.com
Brioux City Brewery
One of Sioux City's newest breweries, located at Marty's Tap, featuring a variety of specialty, locally-brewed beers.
When: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Where: 1306 Court St., Sioux City.
More info: 712-277-9568 or briouxcitybrewery.com
Ben's Brewing Co.
What: The classic Yankton bar and brewery offers local brews as well as domestic and guest taps, plus several televisions for all the latest sports viewing.
Where: 222 W. Third St., Yankton, S.D.
When: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
More info: 605-260 4844 or bensbrewing.com