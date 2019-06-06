Sioux City Explorers
What: This independent professional baseball team has played since 1993 as a member of the American Association baseball league. Each year, the Explorers play 100 games, half of them home contests at Lewis and Clark Park. Tickets start at $8.
When: The regular season begins May 16 and ends Sept. 2.
Where: Lewis & Clark Park, 3400 Line Drive, Sioux City.
More info: 712-277-9467 or xsbaseball.com
Sioux City Musketeers
What: The Sioux City Musketeers began play in 1972 and have been a cornerstone of the United States Hockey League for decades. The Junior A team won the league's Clark Cup title in 2002. Tickets start at $9.50.
When: Season runs September through April.
Where: Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
More info: 712-252-2116 or musketeershockey.com
Sioux City Bandits
What: The Sioux City Bandits are a professional indoor football team and a charter member of the Champions Indoor Football league. Six home games each spring are played at the Tyson Events Center. Tickets start at less than $15 with discounts for military members.
When: Season runs from late March into the summer.
Where: Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
More info: info@scbandits.com or scbandits.com
Sioux City Stampede
What: The Stampede are a semi-pro outdoor football team formed in 2013. They won the Northern Elite Football League title in 2018, their second title in two years after changing leagues following the 2017 season. Tickets are $10 with discounts for kids.
When: The regular season runs May through July.
Where: Memorial Field, 100 West 17th St., Sioux City.
More info: 712-389-1320 or siouxcitystampede.com
Sioux City Relays
What: This two-day track and field event features athletes from Siouxland colleges as well as dozens of high school boys and girls track teams. The Relays have grown into the premier event annually on the Western Iowa track and field calendar.
When: Each April.
Where: Elwood Olsen Stadium, 3201 Peters Ave., Sioux City.
More info: screlays.com
Dirt track racing
What: Park Jefferson Speedway features a two-fifth's mile track in South Dakota. The track hosts six classes of IMCA races on Saturday nights, plus championship sprint car and super late model events. Nearby Raceway Park was not expected to host races in 2019.
When: Spring and summer weekends.
Where: 48426 332nd St., Jefferson, S.D.
More info: 712-202-5540 or parkjeff.com
NAIA Division II women's basketball tournament
What: Every March, Sioux City hosts the NAIA Division II women's basketball championships. The 32-team tournament begins each year on a Wednesday in early March and concludes the following Tuesday night, attracting thousands of fans to the Tyson Events Center each year for the tourney.
When: The first and second weeks of March.
Where: Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
More info: naia.org
NAIA women's volleyball tournament
What: Sioux City hosts the NAIA volleyball championships. The 24-team tournament attracts thousands of fans to the Tyson Events Center each year for the tourney.
When: December 2019.
Where: Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
More info: naia.org
Pump 'N' Run
What: Participants combine the bench press and a five-kilometer run on a course of crushed limestone. A separate 5K race is available for those who prefer to run or walk only.
When: Aug. 3.
Where: Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, 272 Westshore Dr., North Sioux City.
Race for Hope
What: Every year, hundreds of Siouxlanders gather at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve to take part in honoring those that have battled or are still battling cancer. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised from the event go toward providing equipment and services that help the cancer patients at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City.
When: September.
Where: Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, 272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City.
More info: 712-252-1551
Broken Toe Trail Run
What: Broken Toe is a trail run at scenic Stone State Park. The race is a 4-mile run/walk for individuals and families to promote health, fitness, and appreciation of natural resources in Siouxland. A 2-mile "alternate" route will also be available for walkers. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Friends of Stone Park for park improvements.
When: October.
Where: Stone State Park, 5001 Talbot Road, Sioux City.
Coca-Cola Classic Road Race
What: This 10 kilometer running road race is the first Saturday in November. The event starts at Four Seasons Health Club and finishes on the the Floyd River Trail. The event also includes 5 kilometer and 1 kilometer races and a Toddler Trot.
When: Nov. 2.
Where: Four Seasons Health Club, 1600 7th St., Sioux City.
Turkey Trot
What: Start your Thanksgiving morning with a nice long family walk or challenge yourself and hit the trails on a long run. Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve has beautiful trails. Donations of non-perishable food items, to be donated to a local food bank, are strongly encouraged.
When: Thanksgiving Day.
Where: Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, 272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City.
Bike SUX
What: A ride around Sioux City and into South Dakota. Two courses -- one shorter and one longer -- are available.
When: Usually in June.
Where: Caribou Coffee, 2939 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City.
More info: www.bikesux.com
ONABIKE XXVI
What: Onawa's annual one-day bike ride through the Loess Hills. The event is billed as western Iowa's largest single-day ride.
When: Aug. 24.
Where: Onawa Public Library, 707 Iowa Ave., Onawa, Iowa.
More info: 712-423-1801 or www.onawachamber.com
RAGBRAI
What: The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, the world's oldest, largest and longest tour of its kind. This year's ride begins in Council Bluffs and ends in Keokuk. The seven-day course totals 427 miles and is not completely flat.
When: July 21-27.
Where: Statewide.
More info: ragbrai.com