Siouxland attractions

Siouxland Expo Center

What: The $15 million multi-purpose venue opened in 2020 in Sioux City's former stockyards. The center features 80,000 square feet of arena space, including 55,000 square feet of indoor turf for various sporting events. It offers 3,822 square feet of banquet and meeting space and room for about 400 vendor booths. The city's Parks and Recreation Department moved its offices and much of its indoor programs from the Long Lines Family Rec Center to the Expo Center. When: Open year-round. Hours vary. Where: 550 Expo Center Drive, Sioux City More info: 712-279-6126 or siouxlandexpocenter.com

Cone Park

What: Opened in 2017, Cone Park is one of Sioux City's newest and biggest attractions. In 2019 it earned "top tourist attraction" honors from the Iowa Tourism Bureau. Winter tubing features a tubing hill, an ice skating rink, a lodge with snacks and drinks and an outdoor fire pit. NEW in 2022, Cone Park is excited to begin summer tubing. Other summer attractions include trails, a splash pad, and outdoor recreational programs. Tickets and program registrations may be purchased ahead of time.

When: Winter tubing season opens when temperatures are consistently cold enough to maintain a snow base and closes early March. Summer tubing season begin in June ends around Labor Day. Tubing is open Thursday through Sunday nights and weekend days.

Where: 3800 Line Drive, Sioux City.

More info: 712-222-2663 or coneparksiouxcity.com

Arnolds Park Amusement Park

What: Celebrating well over a century of operation, Arnolds Park has many popular features, including the historic wooden roller coaster -- one of the oldest in the world and rated among the top 10 wooden roller coasters in the country -- a 65-foot Ferris wheel, expanded go-kart track, Log Flume, Maritime Museum, Queen II excursion boat, and many other rides and games of chance. Entertainment is planned through the summer. No cost to enter park and walk around. Ticket packages and season passes available, costs vary.

When: Open daily in the summer. Check for exact opening and closing days.

Where: 37 Lake St., Arnolds Park, Iowa.

More info: 712-332-2183 or arnoldspark.com

Queen II Excursion Boat

What: The original Queen was part of a fleet that carried vacationers to all parts of the lakes before good roads were built. It became the lakes' sole excursion boat in the mid-1920s. Today, the Queen II plies West Lake Okoboji carrying daily excursions during the summer.

When: Cruises from May through September.

Where: Arnolds Park Amusement Park, 37 Lake St., Arnolds Park, Iowa.

More info: 712-332-2183 or arnoldspark.com

Siouxland Freedom Park

What: Dedicated to the men and women who have served and sacrificed in the name of freedom, and all who cherish their precious gift. The park currently features an exact half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, a dog park, and walking trails. An Interpretive Center with exhibits will be open in 2023. Plans also call for a Korean War memorial.

Where: 1801 Veterans Drive, South Sioux City.

More info: 402-412-1776 or siouxlandfreedompark.org

Spirit of Siouxland Sculpture

What: The sculpture depicts Lt. Col. Dennis Nielson, of the Sioux City Air National Guard, carrying 3-year-old Spencer Bailey, a survivor of the United Airlines Flight 232 crash at Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989. The sculpture is based on a photograph taken by former Sioux City Journal photographer Gary Anderson. The image, published the day after the crash in newspapers and magazines around the world, came to symbolize the compassionate response to the crash.

When: Year-round.

Where: Chris Larsen Park on Sioux City's waterfront, west of Anderson Dance Pavilion.

Trinity Heights

What: A 30-foot statue of the "Immaculate Heart of Mary, Queen of Peace" and a 33-foot statue of the "Sacred Heart of Jesus" are the centerpieces of the Trinity Heights development, a 53-acre site located in a wooded setting on the site of the former Trinity High School. Visitors may stroll the courtyard's circular walkways, which feature individual prayer stations for each of the 15 decades of the rosary. Making up the area surrounding the statue are the seven sorrows of Mary. A life-size wooden carving of the Last Supper is in the St. Joseph Center. New additions include statues of John the Baptist and St. John Paul II.

When: Grounds open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Buildings open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: West of 33rd Street and Floyd Boulevard, Sioux City.

More info: 712-239-8670 or trinityheights.com

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

What: The 15-acre site, in Stone State Park in the Loess Hills, features an interpretive area that houses a variety of exhibits, including a “walk under” prairie, live birds of prey, hiking trails and a natural playground. Classes, public programs and meetings are held in two 60-seat classrooms. Admission is free.

When: 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; after hour hikers please park in the lower parking lot

Where: 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.

More info: 712-258-0838 or https://woodburyparks.org/dorothy-pecaut-nature-center/

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

What: Siouxland's LaunchPAD Children’s Museum provides an interactive educational experience that fosters a child’s creativity and imagination, all in a safe and stimulating environment. The year-round opportunities for learning include participatory exhibits and innovative programs for children ages 6 months to 10 years. Admission is $14, $10 for seniors, free for teachers and infants under 1.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; Open late until 7 p.m. on Thursday; Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Where: 623 Pearl St., Sioux City.

More info: 712-224-2542 or www.launchpadmuseum.com

Sioux City Farmers Market

What: Featuring Siouxland vendors selling locally produced fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods, wine, flowers, arts and crafts and handmade housewares. Live music and food vendors each Wednesday and Saturday.

When: Contact for season and hours.

Where: At Tri-view Avenue and Pearl Street, west of Tyson Events Center.

More info: 712-251-2616 or farmersmarketsiouxcity.com

Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium

What: Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium is strategically located on the Missouri River near Lewis & Clark Lake and Lake Yankton and is one of 65 Federal Hatcheries and Fish Technology Centers operated nationwide by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The hatchery is open to the public and provides nature hikes and hatchery tours and houses an aquarium for visitors to observe fish. Visitors are able to walk out to the ponds, but unauthorized vehicles are not allowed around the ponds. Guided tours are available.

When: Hatchery: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays; Aquarium: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily May 1 through Labor Day;

Where: 31227 436th Ave., Yankton, S.D.

More info: 605-665-3352 or fws.gov/fish-hatchery/gavins-point

Kings Pointe Waterpark Resort

What: Kings Pointe is a family aquatic park with indoor and outdoor waterparks. There are multiple water slides, water playgrounds and water channels to explore.

When: Check before you plan.

Where: 1520 E. Lakeshore Drive, Storm Lake, Iowa.

More info: 712-213-4500 or kingspointeresort.com

Siouxnami Waterpark

What: A waterpark with indoor and outdoor slides, an aqua zip line, a lazy river and more. The complex also includes the Vernon Arena ice rink and banquet rooms available for events.

When: Check before you go.

Where: 770 7th Street NE, Sioux Center, Iowa

More info: 712-722-4386 or allseasonscenter.org

IBP Ice Center

What: The IBP Ice Center is a 38,000-square-foot-facility featuring an 85-by-200-foot ice rink and a 900-person seating capacity. It is open year-round for youth hockey programs, public ice skating, tournaments, figure skating, and curling.

When: Public skating 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call for other schedules.

Where: 3808 Stadium Drive, Sioux City.

More info: 712-279-4880

Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor

What: Dubbed the "Ice Cream Capital of the World," Le Mars, Iowa, has been home to Wells, makers of Blue Bunny, since 1913. More ice cream is produced in Le Mars than in any other city in the world. Travelers can enjoy a sweet treat while learning about the history of ice cream and Wells through various exhibits, packaging and Blue Bunny memorabilia displays and videos.

When: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Sunday for summer hours until Oct. 1.

Where: 115 Central Ave. NE, Le Mars, Iowa.

More info: 712-546-4522 or ilovewells.com

Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA

What: This 60,000-square-foot facility opened in 2008 on the riverfront in Scenic Park overlooking the Missouri River and downtown Sioux City. The YMCA features a double gym, fitness rooms and fitness, family fun and outdoor swimming pools.

When: 4:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: 601 Riverview Drive, South Sioux City.

More info: 402-404-8439 or nwsymca.org

Southern Hills Mall

What: Sioux City's largest indoor shopping center offers dozens of retailers including anchors like Scheels All Sports & JCPenney, plus well-known specialty retailers like Barnes & Noble, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret. Visitors can also grab a bite to eat in the Café Court and see a movie at the AMC Theatres, all within a climate-controlled facility.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; open extended hours for walkers.

Where: 4400 Sergeant Road, Sioux City.

More info: southernhillsmall.com

Lakeport Commons

What: More than a dozen specialty stores and restaurants, including large retailers Best Buy, Kohl's, Old Navy and Michael's. Restaurants include Olive Garden, Red Robin, Texas Roadhouse and Buffalo Wild Wings, among others.

When: Stores maintain independent hours; most are open daily.

Where: 5101 Sergeant Road, Sioux City.

More info: 866-271-8700

The Troll Stroll

What: This one-of-a-kind nature walk features a scenic 3/4-mile woodchip trail through a beautiful forest, several man-made bridges crossing a scenic stream and the main attraction -- about two dozen hand-made trolls, designed by students at Oakland-Craig Schools.

When: Year-round.

Where: The stroll begins at 700 E. First St. in Oakland, Neb.

Calico Skies Vineyard & Winery

What: Calico Skies Vineyard and Winery is an eight-acre vineyard established in April 2010 by native Iowans with backgrounds in horticulture from Iowa State University. Silhouetting Northwest Iowa sunsets, the winery overlooks the Big Sioux River. French-American hybrid grapes create both dry and sweet wines.

When: Tasting room open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call ahead for groups of more than 10.

Where: 2368 Able Blvd., Inwood, Iowa.

More info: 712-753-2110 or calicoskieswine.com

InnSpiration vines & wines

What: Started as a bed & breakfast, owners Paul and Sheila Thomsen started a vineyard in 2008 and began a winery in 2011. The winery overlooks a 2.5 acre pond, has spectacular sunsets and is nestled amongst the vineyard. The winery is well-suited for meetings, small receptions, reunions and relaxation.

When: Check before you go. Also open by appointment and for private parties.

Where: 5079 180th Ave., Linn Grove, Iowa.

More info: 712-296-4966 or innspirationwinery.com

Little Swan Lake Winery

What: The tasting room, a remodeled 1920s barn, features 35 different wines produced on site, gourmet cheeses and buffalo meat from a herd that roams nearby. A bed-and-breakfast inn opened in 2011. This renovated grain elevator is a great place to relax and enjoy Little Swan Lake. Live music with a meal is offered Thursday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

When: Bed and breakfast open year-round. April through December 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and until 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday; January through March 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Where: 1350 320th Ave., Estherville, Iowa.

More info: 712-858-4592, 712-380-0001 or lslwinery.com

Old Town Vineyard and Winery

What: The three-acre Old Town Vineyard & Winery has planted vines since 2006. Both red and white wines are produced. The facility also organizes events throughout the summer, including art, music and other weekend activities.

When: Season begins Memorial Day weekend.

Where: 512 Father Dailey Dr., Ida Grove, Iowa.

More info: 712-371-3599 or www.oldtowniawines.com

Nissen Wine

What: The winery has 12 acres of grapes on a 400-acre farm. Nissen uses specific vines to compliment the rocky soils and terrain of northern Cedar County and hand-harvesting methods once the grapes are ready. White and red wines are both part of the portfolio.

When: May-September: noon to 6 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. October-December: noon to 6 p.m., Friday-Sunday. January-April: 1 p.m to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Where: 88973 Highway 57, Hartington, Nebraska.

More info: 402-254-3426 or nissenwines.com

Tucker Hill Vineyards

What: The vineyard offers a place to relax and enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a panoramic view of the Floyd River Valley.

When: By appointment.

Where: 26001 Titan Road, Hinton, Iowa.

More info: 712-251-9819 or tuckerhillwine.com

Valiant Vineyards Winery & Distillery

What: South Dakota's first and oldest winery offers red and white wines available for tasting and purchase, plus an on-site distillery, bed and breakfast and event spaces available for meetings and banquets.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Where: 1500 W. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.

More info: 605-624-4500 or valiantvineyards.us

Oscar Carl Vineyard

What: Experience delicious Iowa wine by the glass, flight or bottle. With award-winning wines ranging from dry reds to semi-sweet to sweet whites, Oscar Carl Vineyard has a wine for everyone, including its famous wine slushie.

When: Open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Where: 1473 Buchanan Ave., Sioux City.

More info: (712)-893-3400 or oscarcarlvineyard.com

Jackson Street Brewing

What: Jackson Street Brewing opened in 2015 with the philosophy of staying small, humble but mighty. It is a newly renovated tasting room and brewery offering a variety of beer, hard cider, and wine. There are 19 Jackson Street Brewing craft beers on tap and a wide variety of packaged beer to take home in 16 oz. four packs. There is a private party space that can be rented and holds up to 30 people. Guests are welcome to bring food or get it delivered to accompany the beers or order from a selection of Roberto’s brand pizza. During warmer days, the three garage doors are opened and offer outdoor seating for guests and dogs. BOGO on featured pint available on Sundays.

When: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday with Happy Hour 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: 607 Fifth St., Sioux City.

More info: 712-574-8403 or jacksonstreet.beer

Marto Brewing Comapny

What: Downtown Sioux City's newest brewery features 25 taps and an extensive food menu. Crowlers in 4 packs to go are also available.

When: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Where: 930 4th St., Sioux City.

More info: 712-560-3397 or martobrewing.com

Brioux City Brewery

What: This brewery, located at Marty's Tap, features a variety of specialty, locally-brewed beers.

When: 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Where: 1306 Court St., Sioux City.

More info: 712-277-9568 or briouxcitybrewery.com

West O Beer

What: Opened in May 2013, West O Beer is a state-of-the-art brewery offering a tasting room and several standard and seasonal beers. The company takes its name from West Lake Okoboji, whose water is used in each of the brewery's beers.

When: Tasting room: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Where: 503 Terrace Park Blvd., West Okoboji, Iowa.

More info: 712-332-8090 or westobeer.com

Okoboji Brewing Company

What: Founded in July 2009, Okoboji Brewing Company brings quality craft beer to the Iowa Great Lakes region with a selection of nine beers on tap that change with the seasons, as well as a sarsaparilla brewed in-house. The tap room offers beer by the pint and 4-ounce flights in a relaxing atmosphere with games, TV and free WiFi. Guests may bring in their own food or have it delivered from local restaurants.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: 3705 Hwy 71, Spirit Lake, Iowa.

More info: 712-336-8406 or www.brewokoboji.com

Keg Creek Brewing Company

What: Keg Creek Brewing Company provides a small, home-town brewery in an open and comfortable environment. The site enhances craft beer education, enjoyment, and experimentation. A tasting room offers all of the brewery's offerings and an occasional guest beer. An outdoor patio is available weather permitting.

When: Tasting room is open 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: 22381 221st St., Glenwood, Iowa.

More info: 712-520-9029 or kegcreekbrewing.com

Ben's Brewing Co.

What: The classic Yankton bar and brewery offers local brews as well as domestic and guest taps, plus several televisions for all the latest sports viewing.

Where: 222 W. Third St., Yankton, S.D.

When: 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday.

More info: 605-260 4844 or bensbrewing.com

Drink Me Brewing

What: Drink Me Brewing is a family owned brewery. We have been brewing beer since July 2017, and opened our 3000 sq. foot tasting room on November 2019, after renovating a historic building on Sibley’s Main Street. We always have one of our barrel aged beers on tap, and our beer offerings range from American, English, Belgian and other styles. We do not serve food, but offer free popcorn, and you are free to bring in food or have it delivered.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 210 9th Street, Sibley, Iowa

More Info: 712-274-3671 or https://www.facebook.com/DrinkMeBrewing

Wise-I Brewing Company

What: Recognized by the Iowa Brewer's Guild as the 100th Brewery in Iowa and Plymouth County's FIRST commercial micro-brewery, Wise I Brewing offers a variety of craft beer styles, as well as ciders, wines, and our hand-crafted root beer, in a relaxed atmosphere with board games and shuffleboard.

When: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. After Labor Day, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Where: 15 2nd St. N.E., Le Mars, Iowa

More info: 712-541-6789 or www.wiseibrew.com

Big Hair Brewhaus

What: Opening in early June, this brewery in downtown Hartington offers small town Nebraska charm and a big city feel with craft beers, cocktails, domestic beer and wine, along with a full schedule of live music.

Where: 306 N Broadway St., Hartington, Neb.

When: Opening in early June.

More info: bighairbrew.com or (402) 254-2337

Blind Butcher Brewery

What: Established in 2020, the Blind Butcher Brewery came from crops and livestock to crafting beer. But it was learning about the University of Iowa Institute for Vision Research’s preventative treatment and a cure for many kinds of blindness that pushed it forward. The Blind Butcher Brewery now partners with the IVR to raise awareness and funds to keep the costs affordable for all those inflicted.

When: 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Where: 2167 Buchanan Ave., Inwood, Iowa

More info: 605-359-1670 or blindbutcherbrewery.com

