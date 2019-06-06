If you live in Siouxland, there's a near-certain chance you live within close range of a public golf course. Metro Sioux City courses, in fact, have earned top honors from industry publications, including best value plaudits from Golf Digest. Here are some of the public courses in the area, with addresses and contact information.
• Akron Golf Club, 941 Country Club Drive, Akron, Iowa. Phone 712-568-3146.
• Covington Links Golf Course, 497 Golf Road, South Sioux City. Phone 402-494-9841.
• Deer Run Golf Course, 801 First Ave., Hinton, Iowa. Phone 712-947-4653.
• Floyd Golf Course, 2810 Ordway Ave., Sioux City. Phone 712-274-1059.
• Green Valley Golf Course, 4300 Donner Ave., Sioux City. Phone 712-252-2025.
• Hidden Acres Golf Course, 5 S. Hidden Acres Drive, Sioux City. Phone 712-239-9942.
• Landsmeer Golf Club, 902 Seventh St. N.E., Orange City, Iowa. Phone 712-737-3429.
• Old Dane Golf Club, 466 Highway 35, Dakota City. Phone 402-987-1100.
• South Ridge Golf Club and Dome, 618 W. 29th St., South Sioux City. Phone 402-404-8887.
• Sun Valley Golf Course, 2101 Military Road, Sioux City. Phone 712-258-9770.
• Two Rivers Golf Club, 150 S. Oaktree Lane, Dakota Dunes. Phone 605-232-3241.
• Whispering Creek Golf Club, 6500 Whispering Creek Drive, Sioux City. Phone 712-276-3678.
• Willow Creek Golf Course, 935 Park Lane, Le Mars, Iowa. Phone 712-546-6849.