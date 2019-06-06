Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
What: The 1,500-acre nature area, which was given to the state of South Dakota by Mary and Maude Adams, features the natural beauty of the region, some of the most beautiful territory in the state. There are historic buildings, hiking, biking, cross-country skiing and running trails and wildlife observation blinds.
When: Open year-round.
Where: 272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City.
More info: 605-232-0873 or gfp.sd.gov/parks
Stone State Park
What: View more than 1,000 acres of wooded Loess Hills and see vistas of three states from many scenic overlooks. The park has picnic areas, camping, cabins and Stone Lodge, which is available for rental. Additionally, some of the best equestrian trails in the state are found here, and hiking trails abound.
When: Trails open year round, camping available May to October.
Where: 5001 Talbot Road, Sioux City.
More info: 712-255-4698 or iowadnr.gov/places-to-go/state-parks
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
What: Hike a trail and let prairie grasses tickle your chin. Explore bur oak forests with 150-year-old giants. Climb the ridges and imagine what Lewis and Clark might have seen. The center has 14,000 square feet of classroom, exhibit and office space, with areas dedicated to the region's history and native species. Live native reptile, fish and raptor exhibits, as well as a bird-viewing area, outdoor amphitheater, butterfly and wildflower gardens, and numerous trails also are featured.
When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Where: 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.
More info: 712-258-0838 or woodburyparks.org
Ponca State Park
What: Ponca State Park boasts a number of outdoor opportunities, including a golf course and education center, which features interpretive displays of natural and cultural history along the river, as well as meeting rooms. The park has 14 cabins, 73 electrical campsites and more than 50 primitive campsites. Weekend activity offerings include swimming, horseback riding and archery.
When: Year-round.
Where: 88090 Spur 26 E., Ponca, Neb.
More info: 402-755-2284 or outdoornebraska.gov/ponca
Chris Larsen Park
What: Features a public boat ramp, outdoor pavilion, scenic trail, and children’s play area. Hikers enjoy the three-mile trail that begins in Chris Larsen Park. The trail hugs the Missouri River and turns to follow the Big Sioux into Riverside Park. Follow Riverfront Trail for two miles through Chris Larsen Park to access Floyd Trail. Users can hike, bike or skate on this four-mile trail overlooking the Floyd River and linking the Missouri River waterfront to Leeds.
Where: 1280 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.
More info: 712-279-6126
Grandview Park
What: Award-winning music pavilion dedicated in 1935 features a rose garden and a natural amphitheater with a band shell. Home to Saturday in the Park and summer Sunday evening concerts by the Municipal Band.
Where: 24th Street and Grandview Boulevard, Sioux City.
Latham Park
What: The park is in a Morningside neighborhood and occupies nearly an acre. The space is home to flowering plants, a fountain, quiet sitting areas and wildlife.
Where: 1915 S. Lemon St., Sioux City.
More info: 712-276-6016 or lathampark.com
Leif Erikson Park
What: Swimming, tennis, baseball diamond and green space are available for public use. A boundless playground serves the needs of children with special needs.
Where: 1100 31st St., Sioux City.
More info: 712-279-6902
Bacon Creek Park
What: This park, a 240-acre rolling wooded area, features a 30-acre lake for fishing, canoeing and kayaking, a 2.8-mile hiking and nature trail and picnic areas. The park trails are surfaced and wind through cool wooded glens where wildflowers abound and wildlife can be observed.
Where: 5015 E. Correctionville Road, Sioux City.
More info: 712-279-6109
Scenic Park
What: Park features 135 sites, recreational vehicle hookups, electric, sewer, wireless Internet, cable TV, pull-through sites, river access, shade, pool, tenting, staff on site, walking and running trails, play equipment, tennis and fishing.
When: Year-round.
Where: 801 Riverview Drive, South Sioux City.
More info: 402-494-7531
Klasey Park
What: Klasey Park is one block off Dakota Avenue. It is home to Voss Fields and South Sioux City Legion Baseball. Voss Fields host multiple district and state tournaments each summer. The park also has two shelters for rent, basketball court, playground equipment and green space.
Where: 300 block of West 12th Street, South Sioux City.
Albertsen’s Bridgeview Park
What: The idea of 50 flags representing all of the states was conceived out of patriotic pride to honor servicemen and women during Operation Desert Storm.
Where: Sixth Street and Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City.
Crystal Cove Park
What: A beautiful park on the southwest corner of South Sioux City, at the end of West 39th Street. Crystal Cove is a 60-acre park with lake, 1.5-mile bike/hike trail, nature trails, fishing and shelter for rent. The park is home to more than 200 species of birds and wildlife. The lake is stocked three times yearly with fish for summer and winter ice fishing.
Where: West 39th Street and Timberline Drive, South Sioux City.
Browns Lake/Bigelow Park
What: Browns Lake, a 36-acre park, offers a small open shelter, boat ramp, sand beach, bath house with showers, pressurized water, fishing docks and concessions. The camping area has 40 sites with electrical outlets, hot showers, restrooms and dump station facilities.
When: May 1 through Oct. 31.
Where: 722 Bigelow Park, Salix, Iowa.
More info: 712-946-7114 or woodburyparks.org/browns-lake-bigelow-park
Snyder Bend Park
What: Snyder Bend Park, a 35-acre park, offers camping, picnicking, fishing, swimming, boating and hiking. Facilities include an open shelter, sand beach, pressurized water, boat ramp and restroom facilities. The park has four "luxury" cabins, 12 non-modern camping sites and 28 sites with electrical outlets and dump station facilities.
When: May 1 through Oct. 31.
Where: 2924 Snyder Bend Road, Salix, Iowa.
More info: 712-946-5622 or woodburyparks.org/snyder-bend-park
Little Sioux Park
What: Camping, fishing, hiking, picnicking and swimming are all activities to be enjoyed at the park. This 609-acre park includes a 10-acre lake and has two miles of riverfront access to the Little Sioux River. Facilities include four camping cabins, five open shelters, sand swimming beach, modern shower and bath houses, pressurized water, a boat ramp and concessions. A large shelter-lodge will accommodate up to 30 people. Picnic areas overlook the river. There are extensive camping facilities, with 95 modern sites with electrical outlets, hot showers, laundry facilities and a dump station. The park also features an arboretum and tree nursery. A three-mile trail system offers hiking.
When: May 1 through Oct. 31.
Where: 1746 O'Brien Ave., Correctionville, Iowa.
More info: 712-372-4984
Southwood Conservation Area
What: Southwood Conservation Area consists of 623 acres of open grassland and timbered areas. Two ponds are stocked with bluegill, channel catfish and largemouth bass. Only electric motors are allowed. On-site facilities include electrical campsites, tent or nonelectrical sites, picnic areas, hiking trails, equestrian trails and native grass demonstration plots. Hunting is allowed from Oct. 15 to May 15.
When: Year-round.
Where: 3399 330th St., Smithland, Iowa.
More info: 712-889-2215
Fowler Forest Preserve
What: Fowler Forest Preserve is a 160-acre area of hills and valleys covered by native Iowa timber. The area features a beautiful picnic area with a large open shelter, pressurized water, a restroom and playground. A white-rock foot trail winds through the woods with rest stops along the way.
When: May 1 through Oct. 31.
Where: 3176 Iowa 141, Smithland, Iowa.
More info: woodburyparks.org/fowler-forest-preserve
Woodbury County primitive parks:
Shagbark Hills Area: Native grass stands and timber are the highlights of the park, 1.5 miles south of Correctionville on County Road L-36. The 379-acre site includes approximately 20 acres of farm ground and a small farm pond. The area is named after the native stand of shagbark hickory timber, an unusual find in this, the extreme northern range of these trees.
Oak Ridge Conservation Area: More than 1,500 acres of public land in the hills adjacent to the Little Sioux River Valley make up the park. The area has three accesses between Oto and Smithland. This natural undeveloped area is available for hiking and public hunting.
Curtin Timber: The 210-acre site four miles southeast of Anthon is a public wildlife area featuring hiking and hunting.
Owego Wetlands Complex: The complex is an undeveloped 1,330-acre natural area with wetlands, prairie, hunting and bird watching six miles northwest of Hornick.
Hillview Park
What: Hillview is the hub of outdoor recreation opportunities in Plymouth County. The 275-acre Hillview Recreation Area contains a mixture of open grasslands, reconstructed prairie, woodlands, and wildlife habitat. Year-round outdoor activities include primitive and modern camping, camping cabins, picnicking, including shelters, fishing, swimming, hiking, horseback riding, canoeing, and cross-country skiing over a network of trails that traverse the entire park; snow tubing; and hunting (Oct. 15 through Dec. 31) in a portion of the park set aside. Hillview is also the site of the county’s resident elk herd. Visit the herd during the fall or winter to see the majestic bull’s antlers.
When: Open year-round.
Where: 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa.
More info: 712-947-4270
Big Sioux Park
What: Big Sioux Park provides fishing, primitive camping, canoeing, and boating access opportunities on the Big Sioux River. This 33-acre park has undergone a recent habitat transformation due to several major floods. Once primarily a river edge grassland, natural succession is transforming Big Sioux Park into a riparian forest complete with maples, cottonwoods, and willows.
Where: 14241 Hwy 12, Akron, Iowa.
More info: 712-947-4270
Lewis and Clark Lake
What: Lewis and Clark Lake is a 32,000-acre, 25-mile-long gem created by the formation of Gavins Point Dam across the Missouri River in Yankton, South Dakota. There are several public areas and dozens of campgrounds near the lake. The lake area is a popular destination throughout the summer for boaters, anglers and campers.
When: Year-round.
Where: 43349 Highway 52, Yankton, S.D.
More info: 605-668-2985 or lewisandclarkpark.com
Niobrara State Park
What: Tourists will find a variety of activities, including hunting, fishing, camping and hiking at this Nebraska park. The park features furnished, air-conditioned cabins and modern campsites, a swimming pool, organized trail rides, picnic shelters and a lazy lagoon for fishing. The A.J. Cramer Interpretive Center highlights people and places that played roles in the history of the area, including the history of the Ponca Tribe.
When: Year-round.
Where: 89261 522 Ave., Niobrara, Neb.
More info: 402-857-3373 or outdoornebraska.gov/niobrara
Cottonwood Cove Park
What: This 4.5-acre park on the banks of the Missouri River features a public boat ramp, camping, shelter and play equipment.
Where: 14th and Hickory, Dakota City.
Prairie Heritage Center
What: The center, near the corners of Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay and O’Brien counties, is a central location that offers a conference room for large meetings, gatherings or a class.
Where: 4931 Yellow Ave., Peterson, Iowa.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday from May through October.
More info: 712-295-7200 or prairieheritagecenter.org
Mill Creek Park
What: Mill Creek is a family activity hub in O’Brien County. It offers camping, AMP service, cabins, concession stand, lodge, hiking, biking, swimming beach, handicapped-accessible fishing platform, bird and wildlife watching, showers, modern toilets, electric, and dump site.
When: Campground is open May 1 through September 30. The park provides a wide range of year-round activities.
Where: 5680 460th St., Paullina, Iowa.
More info: 712-295-7200
Dog Creek Park
What: A rural park featuring views of O’Brien County. This park features camping, cabins, swimming, beach, hiking trails, fishing jetty, Internet, showers, modern toilet, electric, water, and dump site.
Where: 4900 Warbler Avenue, Sutherland, Iowa.
When: Campground is open May 1 through September 30. Other activities are available year-round.
More info: 712-295-7200
Dickinson County Nature Center
What: The Dickinson County Nature Center features interactive exhibits including an indoor beehive and walk-through bat cave, live animals, a wildlife web camera and public programs. Its location in Kenue Park also has an 18-hole disc golf course, mowed trails, Pollinator Paradise and seasonal Westport Schoolhouse.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday between Memorial Day and Labor Day; Monday-Friday the rest of the year.
Where: 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji, Iowa
More info: 712-336-6352 or dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com
Horseshoe Bend Recreation Area
What: The 180-acre site includes picnic area, shelter house, modern restrooms, winter sports area with hiking and tubing facilities, lifts, lodge, mowed trails for hiking, horseback riding, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing, camping, canoe launch on Little Sioux River, and fishing.
When: Year-round.
Where: 1924 240th St., Milford, Iowa.
More info: 712-338-4786
Iowa Great Lakes Trail
What: The Iowa Great Lakes Trail winds through the Iowa Great Lakes region, offering outdoor activities from its popular blue lakes and sandy beaches to quiet natural area. The multi-use trail provides visitors a safe place to bike, walk, in-line skate, run and cross-country ski. The spine of the system is a 14-mile, 10-foot-wide hard-surface trail.
Where: The trail winds through rural, community and nature areas near Spirit Lake, Okoboji, West Okoboji, Arnolds Park, Milford and Lake Park.
Monona County Arboretum
What: The arboretum and 11-acre site is the site for environmental education programs. The center displays a large variety of trees and shrubs, butterfly pond/garden area and open shelter house.
When: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Where: 318 E. Iowa Ave., Onawa, Iowa.
More info: 712-433-2400
Decatur Bend
What: The 5.4-acre park is an excellent waterfowl and eagle-viewing site in the spring and fall. The area is popular for fishing, canoeing, and camping. Six electrical sites, potable water and vault toilets provided.
When: Year-round.
Where: 243rd Street and Cherry Avenue, Onawa, Iowa.
Peters Park
What: The 73.3-acre park is known as the Rodney Pits Rec Area. The abandoned gravel pits were developed for recreation and fishing. Twenty-five electrical pads, handicapped-accessible campsite, vault toilets, open shelter house with electric, drinking water, boat ramp and dump station are available. Fishing includes bass, bluegill, crappie and catfish.
When: Year-round.
Where: Along Oak Avenue east of Rodney, Iowa.
Silver Sioux Recreation Area
What: The 160-acre recreational park was previously a dairy farm owned by the Roy Little family and has become the county’s most developed recreation area. Amenities include fishing, hunting, campground with modern and primitive campsites, including limestone camper pads and several pull-through sites.
When: Lodge open year-round; campground from May 1 through Nov. 1.
Where: 5954 Silver Sioux Road, Quimby, Iowa.
Martin Access Park
What: The 300 acres of river valley habitat can be found in northeastern Cherokee County. The area contains three primitive camping areas with a total of 40 campsites, 16 full-service campsites and three modern cabins, horseback riding, hiking, canoeing, and fishing.
When: Some facilities are available year-round.
Where: 4578 Martin Access Road, Larrabee, Iowa.
Moorehead Pioneer Park
What: The 258-acre park in the northwest corner of Ida Grove provides a firsthand view of what life was like in settlement days. The stagecoach barn still stands nearby. The native timber provides the largest single tract of timber in Ida County. The multipurpose Pleasant Valley Trail makes a four-mile circle in the city of Ida Grove, crosses the Maple River and extends one mile into the park. A 12-acre lake is stocked with largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and channel catfish. Picnic shelters, restrooms, a large playground and facilities for winter activities are also available.
When: Park is open year-round.
Where: Highway 175 and Jasper Avenue, Ida Grove, Iowa.
Big Sioux Recreation Area
What: This 270-acre area south of Hawarden contains 90 acres of water for fishing, no-wake boating activities and a swimming beach. Picnic shelters are available on a first-come, first-served basis, along with picnic tables, and fire rings. Hunting is permitted during regular hunting season outside of city limits, primitive weapons only. This area is popular during the winter months for ice fishing, snowshoeing and other winter activities.
When: 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.
Where: 84 West 10th St., Hawarden, Iowa.
More info: 712-552-1047
Bruce Schomaker Recreation Area
What: Fishing, hunting and camping (May 15-Sept. 15), picnic shelter, fire ring, picnic table, bird watching, hiking, nature studies, ice fishing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and geocaching available.
When: 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.
Where: 4.5 miles north of Boyden, Iowa, on L-14.
Emerson City Park
What: Camping, including camper hookups. This small town is the only town in Nebraska that is in three counties simultaneously.
Where: Main and Fifth streets, Emerson, Neb.
More info: 402-695-2662
Graves Park
What: By proclamation of Gov. Ben Nelson, Wakefield is the Baseball Capital of Nebraska. The park has three ballfields that are the site of several annual tournaments. The park also has shelter houses, new playground equipment and a heated swimming pool.
Where: First and Walnut streets, Wakefield, Neb.
Hole in the Rock Recreation Area and Big Elk Park
What: Camping areas and 21 miles of trails for horseback riding and ATVs. Hunting and fishing allowed with tribal permits.
Where: 906 County Road 36, Macy, Neb.
More info: 402-837-4389
Lewis & Clark Wayside
What: Located on the bluffs of the Missouri River, about three miles from where the Corps of Discovery had its longest encampment, and about four miles from where members of the expedition caught more than 1,300 fish in one day. This outlook commemorates the historic discovery and provides a breathtaking view of the Missouri River.
Where: 14th and Hickory streets, Dakota City.
More info: 402-371-2932
Mulberry Bend Overlook
What: A scenic overlook that offers a spectacular view of the Missouri River.
Where: Nebraska Highway 15, just south of the Vermillion-Newcastle Bridge.
More info: 605-665-0209 or nps.gov/mnrr