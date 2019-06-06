Sioux City Art Center
What: The Sioux City Art Center houses a three-story glass atrium and five galleries to showcase traveling and permanent exhibits. The center offers art classes for preschoolers through senior citizens, and an annual outdoor arts festival, ArtSplash on Labor Day Weekend. The Atrium Gift Gallery offers a wide selection of one-of-a kind handcrafted items in all price ranges.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: 225 Nebraska St., Sioux City.
More info: 712-279-6272 or siouxcityartcenter.org
Sioux City Community Theatre
What: Sioux City Community Theatre presents several main stage productions and youth shows each season and has workshops.
When: Plays are shown year-round; the main stage season runs from September through July.
Where: 1401 Riverside Blvd., Sioux City.
More info: 712-233-2788 or scctheatre.org
LAMB Arts Regional Theatre
What: LAMB is a self-supporting, professional theater. It is one of a handful of professional non-equity theater companies in the country. Shows run for five weeks with an average of 16 performances of each production.
When: Performances run throughout the year, from fall through the next summer.
Where: 417 Market St., Sioux City.
More info: 712-255-9536 or lambtheatre.com
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
What: Under the baton of music director and conductor Ryan Haskins, the symphony's programs include formal concerts, family concerts, school-day concerts, in-school educational programs and three youth orchestras.
When: The Symphony hosts a number of concerts throughout the year. The formal concert series runs fall to spring.
Where: Most concerts are at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
More info: 712-277-2111 or siouxcitysymphony.org
Grandview Park Bandshell
What: Every summer Sunday night, the Sioux City Municipal Band performs free concerts. The band plays show tunes, classics and marches. At the end of the concert, they have a singalong to favorites like "God Bless America.'' A different soloist is featured about every week.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sundays.
Where: Grandview Park Bandshell, 24th Street and Grandview Boulevard, Sioux City.
Pearson Lakes Art Center
What: The center offers foreign and classic film series, and permanent and traveling exhibitions featuring local, regional and national artists. Every year the center holds a Juried Fine Arts Show called "Art in the Park." Many regional artists will display and sell their work in Bill West Memorial Park adjacent to the center. Potters, professional puppet shows, weavers, painters, sculptors, silversmiths and others take part. Admission is free on Thursdays.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. June through August only, also 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Where: 2201 Highway 71, Okoboji, Iowa.
More info: 712-332-7013 or lakesart.org
Vangarde Arts
What: The Vangarde is a space devoted to connecting the creative community with the business community through unique and inviting social activities. Relaxed fine art galleries and a concert-quality performance space play host to events that include art exhibits, music, comedy and open mic nights.
When: Programs are scheduled throughout the year. Hours vary.
Where: 416 Pierce St, Sioux City.
More info: 712-251-6432 or www.vangardearts.com
Sioux City Conservatory of Music
What: The Sioux City Conservatory of Music is a nonprofit music center that offers lessons in guitar, voice, bass guitar, percussion, piano, violin, cello, brass and woodwinds. The conservatory has a professional recording studio and hosts weekly music clubs, which include: Crash, Strum, Jazz, Rock, Folk, Voice & Ukulele.
When: Year-round.
Where: 1309 Pierce St., Sioux City.
More info: 712-574-1751 or siouxcityconservatory.com
Shot in the Dark Productions
What: Starting a theater company is like a shot in the dark, so it's appropriate that a Sioux City enterprise that was initiated in 2006 is called Shot in the Dark Productions. The production company was the result of an Iowa Community Cultural Grant under the auspices of the Iowa Arts Council. Located in downtown Sioux City, the independent theater company features modern theater for modern people.
When: Shows are scheduled throughout the year. See website for show times and dates.
Where: Evelyn Larson Theater, 413 Nebraska St., Sioux City
More info: shotinthedarkboard@gmail.com or shotinthedarkproductions.org
Okoboji Summer Theatre
What: Community theater and children's theater programming including comedy, drama and musicals in association with Stephens College.
Where: 2001 Highway 71, Okoboji, Iowa.
When: Shows are scheduled from early June through the end of August.
More info: 712-332-7773 or okobojisummertheatre.org
Cherokee Community Theater
What: Professional level performances at an all-volunteer, self-supporting organization that produces high-quality dramas, comedies and musicals on a year-round basis.
Where: 530 W. Bluff St., Cherokee, Iowa.
When: Schedules vary, but generally three productions spanning fall through spring.
More info: 712-225-4440 or cherokeect.org
Le Mars Community Theatre at the Postal Playhouse
What: Performing arts, including dramas, comedies and musicals.
Where: 105 First St. NE, Le Mars, Iowa.
When: Schedules vary for each four-show season.
More info: 712-546-5788 or lemarscommtheatre.org
Rosemary Clausen Center for Performing Arts
What: Community theater and musical arts.
Where: 519 E. Maple St., Holstein, Iowa.
When: Events are scheduled between September and April.
More info: 712-368-4849 or rosemaryclausencenter.com
Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra
What: The Orchestra, which performs at Dordt College, combines the talents of musicians from Northwest Iowa and Southeast South Dakota. Membership includes adults of all ages as well as gifted music students from middle school through college.
Where: 498 Fourth Ave. N.E., Sioux Center, Iowa.
When: Fall, winter and spring.
More info: 712-722-6230 or niso.dordt.edu
The Akron Opera House
What: The Akron Opera House, currently being restored to its turn-of-the-century glory, is one of Iowa's remaining historical gems, kept alive by community spirit. Built in 1905, the Opera House held its first performance, "The Homeseekers," in February 1906. Over the next 100 years, an array of live performances played at the Opera House -- Chautauquas, theater, Lyceum speeches, medicine shows and opera. Akron was on the Pembina rail line, which brought traveling troupes of actors, musicians and politicians to rural communities. A certain magic happened when players came to Iowa and mingled with the locals. Community members could see famous people and taste the culture of such large cities as Kansas City, Chicago and Minneapolis. The Opera House has six to seven shows per year.
When: Events are held in fall and spring.
Where: 151 Reed St., Akron, Iowa.
More info: 712-568-2614 or akronoperahouse.org