SIOUX CITY — Arnijae Ponder wants to set the bar high for his junior season with the Morningside football team.

Ponder, also known as “AP,” had a breakout season, including in the postseason that helped the Mustangs earn the 2018 national championship.

In the national championship game last December against Benedictine (Kan.), Ponder earned 134 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also had 161-yard game in October that helped Morningside clinch the GPAC championship.

All those experiences — and then some — gave the Omaha running back some motivation. He knew that there was more left in the tank.

So, how did he come up with the number of 2,000?

“I really just looked at how I ended up last year, and the guys that finished before me and how they ended their seasons,” Ponder said. “I came up with the number, and really setting goals for myself to reach that number.”

As coach Steve Ryan pointed out, the Mustangs have had two running backs find the 2,000-yard mark. In 2014, Bishop Heelan High School graduate Brandon Wegher set an NAIA national record by gaining 2,610 yards for the Mustangs. In a national quarterfinal win in 2014, Wegher ran for 335 yards.

Then, in 2017, Bubba Jenkins reached 2,160 yards and 28 touchdowns.

“Good for him,” said Ryan of Ponder setting a big goal for himself. “He could get it. Of course, he understands that he has to stay healthy and play real well.”

Ponder admitted that he didn’t do much differently in the offseason. He hit the weight room the same, he ran the same amount, and says he feels more comfortable with this season’s squad.

“I just have to play my game and the rest will come naturally,” Ponder said. “I think it’s a goal that I can definitely reach.”

Ponder, who returns after running for 1,683 yards in his sophomore season, set a goal in the preseason to run for 2,000 yards in 2019.

AP is the center of the offense with quarterback Trent Solsma and wide receiver Connor Niles gone to graduation.

Niles and Solsma left the program with a memorable senior season. Niles caught 153 passes for 2,639 yards and 34 TDs.

Solsma threw for 5,391 yards, had 72 touchdowns and completed 385 passes.

Ryan believes that the Morningside returning quarterbacks — Addison Ross and Joe Dolincheck, who has been named the starter — are better at handing off the ball than Solsma was.

“I think there’s a little bit more that will be expected out of AP,” Ryan said. “I think we’ll obviously try to center the ball around AP more. I don’t know how much more we can. And, we have to give him the ball the right amount so he can be ready and fresh in games.”

Ryan also mentioned Ethan Stratman (87 carries, 434 yards) and Anthony Sims (96-632) as key returners as running backs, and believes those two will give Ponder some help.

Ponder is one of eight men on the championship Morningside offense who returns for 2019.

Bo Els and Reid Jurgensmeier return at wide receiver. They combined for 22 TDs as each had 800-plus receiving yards. Jurgensmeier led the returning crew with 852 receiving yards.

Ryan couldn’t help but give a couple friendly jabs at the Katzer twins, Joel and Jacob, at GPAC media day on July 30.

Joel and Jacob return as mainstays at the linebacker position.

He joked that they weren’t very bright coming into the Mustangs program, and co-defensive coordinator Casey Jacobsen had to teach them a lot of things.

Ryan said it all in fun, of course, and then showered them with the compliment as outstanding leaders.

The Katzers are now seniors, and they’ll use that experience and leadership this season in the middle of that defense.

Jacob Katzer led the team with 120 tackles last season, and Joel had one fewer total tackle. Joel Katzer, however, led the Mustangs with 16 tackles for loss for 61 yards. Joel Katzer also had three interceptions.

“We want to be better than what we were last year,” Joel Katzer said. “The things that we’ve done at fall camp has shown us that we can be better. You just have to work hard every day.”

The defense has a new theme this year, according to Joel Katzer. The new theme is “dominate the day.”

“We’re going to face challenges every day, and we want to look back at the end and say we met those challenges,” Joel Katzer said.

One of those challenges that Ryan is handing to the defense is to get as many three-and-outs as possible this season. Now, there isn’t a set-in-stone stat that calculates that, and in a tough conference like the GPAC, getting as many three-and-outs as possible will certainly become a challenge.

“You don’t want to be on the field much,” Ryan said. “Hopefully there aren’t huge eye-popping numbers because that means (the defense does) a good job of getting a lot of three-and-outs. The key is that we play together, play hungry and play hard.”

Chase Nelson also returns for the Mustangs as a senior linebacker, and he had 91 total tackles in 2018.

Up front, Seth Maitlen, Nicklas Gustav and Alex Paulson return on the defensive line. In the secondary are seniors Deion Clayborne and Klayton Nordeen.

“The positive is we have so many guys coming back,” Ryan said. “We’re excited about our defense and we’re excited about the way those guys have worked in their preparation and desire in representing Morningside.”

East graduate Jose DeAnda returns as the team’s long snapper. Els and Darnel “Bear” Davis Jr. will be the return specialists.

Ryan has not yet made a decision who will be the kicker or punter.

