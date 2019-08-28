Morningside college running back Arnijae "AP" Ponder catches a pass during a practice held Aug. 14 in conjunction with the Sioux City college's football media day. Morningside opens its season on August 31 at home against St. Francis of Illinois.
Brothers Jacob and Joel Katzer, both Morningside college linebackers, stand for a photo during an Aug. 14 practice held in conjunction with the Sioux City college's football media day. Morningside opens its season on August 31 at home against St. Francis of Illinois.
Morningside college running back Arnijae "AP" Ponder catches a pass during a practice held Aug. 14 in conjunction with the Sioux City college's football media day. Morningside opens its season on August 31 at home against St. Francis of Illinois.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Brothers Jacob and Joel Katzer, both Morningside college linebackers, stand for a photo during an Aug. 14 practice held in conjunction with the Sioux City college's football media day. Morningside opens its season on August 31 at home against St. Francis of Illinois.
SIOUX CITY — Arnijae Ponder wants to set the bar high for his junior season with the Morningside football team.
Ponder, also known as “AP,” had a breakout season, including in the postseason that helped the Mustangs earn the 2018 national championship.
In the national championship game last December against Benedictine (Kan.), Ponder earned 134 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also had 161-yard game in October that helped Morningside clinch the GPAC championship.
All those experiences — and then some — gave the Omaha running back some motivation. He knew that there was more left in the tank.
Morningside football head coach Steve Ryan speaks to the crowd during Morningside Champions Day in Sioux City Saturday night. Morningside defeated Benedictine College 35-28 on Dec. 15, 2018 for the NAIA national title. This is the first national title for the Mustinags.
From left, Morningside president John Reynders, athletic director Tim Jager, football head coach Steve Ryan clap hands during Morningside Champions Day in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside football head coach Steve Ryan, center, greets Trent Solsma as Connor Niles looks on during Morningside Champions Day in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
“I really just looked at how I ended up last year, and the guys that finished before me and how they ended their seasons,” Ponder said. “I came up with the number, and really setting goals for myself to reach that number.”
As coach Steve Ryan pointed out, the Mustangs have had two running backs find the 2,000-yard mark. In 2014, Bishop Heelan High School graduate Brandon Wegher set an NAIA national record by gaining 2,610 yards for the Mustangs. In a national quarterfinal win in 2014, Wegher ran for 335 yards.
Morningside's Arnijae Ponder, center, celebrates his touchdown against Northwestern during a college football game in Orange City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Bo Els scores a touchdown as he is defended by Northwestern's Noah Van't Hof during a college football game in Orange City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Bo Els scores a touchdown as he is defended by Northwestern's Noah Van't Hof during a college football game in Orange City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Morningside's Arnijae Ponder falls as he is being defended by Northwestern's Ben Granstra, middle, and Frederick Douglas during a college football game in Orange City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Northwestern's Jacob Kalogonis scores a touchdown after escaping from Morningside's Joel Katzer during a college football game in Orange City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
“I think there’s a little bit more that will be expected out of AP,” Ryan said. “I think we’ll obviously try to center the ball around AP more. I don’t know how much more we can. And, we have to give him the ball the right amount so he can be ready and fresh in games.”
Ryan also mentioned Ethan Stratman (87 carries, 434 yards) and Anthony Sims (96-632) as key returners as running backs, and believes those two will give Ponder some help.
Ponder is one of eight men on the championship Morningside offense who returns for 2019.
Jacob Katzer led the team with 120 tackles last season, and Joel had one fewer total tackle. Joel Katzer, however, led the Mustangs with 16 tackles for loss for 61 yards. Joel Katzer also had three interceptions.
“We want to be better than what we were last year,” Joel Katzer said. “The things that we’ve done at fall camp has shown us that we can be better. You just have to work hard every day.”
The defense has a new theme this year, according to Joel Katzer. The new theme is “dominate the day.”
“We’re going to face challenges every day, and we want to look back at the end and say we met those challenges,” Joel Katzer said.
One of those challenges that Ryan is handing to the defense is to get as many three-and-outs as possible this season. Now, there isn’t a set-in-stone stat that calculates that, and in a tough conference like the GPAC, getting as many three-and-outs as possible will certainly become a challenge.
“You don’t want to be on the field much,” Ryan said. “Hopefully there aren’t huge eye-popping numbers because that means (the defense does) a good job of getting a lot of three-and-outs. The key is that we play together, play hungry and play hard.”
Chase Nelson also returns for the Mustangs as a senior linebacker, and he had 91 total tackles in 2018.
Up front, Seth Maitlen, Nicklas Gustav and Alex Paulson return on the defensive line. In the secondary are seniors Deion Clayborne and Klayton Nordeen.
“The positive is we have so many guys coming back,” Ryan said. “We’re excited about our defense and we’re excited about the way those guys have worked in their preparation and desire in representing Morningside.”
East graduate Jose DeAnda returns as the team’s long snapper. Els and Darnel “Bear” Davis Jr. will be the return specialists.
Ryan has not yet made a decision who will be the kicker or punter.
