At a glance

Last season: 15-0, 9-0 GPAC

Head coach: Steve Ryan, 17th season (170-40 career record)

One to watch: Running back Arnijae Ponder, who ran for over 1,700 yards in 2018 and wants 2,000 this season. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry last year.

Circle it: Nov. 16 vs. Northwestern. The media and coaches both picked the Mustangs and Red Raiders 1-2 in the preseason polls.