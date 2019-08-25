At a glance

Record: 1-9

Head coach: Grant Mollring, third season (4-16 career record)

One to watch: Newell-Fonda graduate Reed Kruse led the Beavers in tackles last season as a sophomore with 99.

Circle it: On Oct. 5, Buena Vista hosts Wartburg, the conference favorites. Last season Wartburg put 60 points on Buena Vista. If the Beavers can show improvement, this is a key test to see how they can play with the top team in the American Rivers Conference.