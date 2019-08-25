STORM LAKE, Iowa -- In his third season as the head coach of Buena Vista, Grant Mollring is looking for leaders.
After going 3-7 in Mollring's first season, the Beavers regressed in year two of the rebuild with a 1-9 record.
What was lacking from last season's team was leadership, but now a good amount of those players are a year older and are starting to develop into the type of leaders Mollring wants.
Mollring hopes that translates to the field and that the Beavers are able to close out games better. Three of the Beavers losses were within 7 points. In a 35-14 loss to Coe, Buena Vista pulled within seven points early in the fourth quarter but gave up 14 unanswered points to end the game. Luther scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Beavers 41-26.
So far, Mollring is happy with the leadership that he's seen out of his juniors and seniors.
"We needed some better leadership from them and that's already happened," Mollring said. "We have to continue to improve and a figure out a way to finish off games in the fourth quarter and all of those things played a factor. By my estimation, we have 16 to 17 starters back and that's awesome.
"Last year we were young and this year we are young again with only eight seniors but hopefully that game experience from last season pays off."
The Beavers need to find a quarterback. Gone is last year's starter, Cole Miller, who passed for 2,104 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate Dylan Laughlin, a sophomore, is one of the two players up for the starting role behind center. Laughlin threw seven passes last season. Reyes Lara, a transfer from Minnesota Crookson, is battling Laughlin for the starting spot.
"It's going to be a quarterback battle for the next couple of weeks. We play Sept. 5 on a Thursday so a week prior, I want to name a starter," Mollring said. "Those guys have done an excellent job and both are very knowledgeable and I am looking forward to seeing how it plays out."
Sophomore Bryland Menicucci took control of the starting running back spot last season. He rushed for 225 yards on 49 carries. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry. In the final game of the season against Simpson, he rushed for 96 yards on 14 carries.
"Bryland finished the season well and he put on some weight and maintained his speed," Mollring said. "He's going to be the guy. Adrian Griffin has done some nice thing but Bryland is going to get a majority of the carries. We are excited to see what he can do his sophomore year."
At receiver, junior Eric Pacheco is coming off a big season after he caught 58 passes for 1,072 yards and 11 touchdowns. But no one else accounted for more than 250 yards after Pacheco.
Mollring is moving Colby Laughlin, Dylan's older brother, to wide receiver this season. The junior has embraced the move, too.
"He will play a hybrid role for us, wide receiver and some running back. He can provide some depth," Mollring said. "He's a really good athlete and a good player that fits well back on the offensive side. He's a Swiss army knife."
The Beavers defense will be led by junior linebacker Reed Kruse, who is from Newell. Kruse led the team in tackles last season with 99.
"He's fantastic. He's one of the top tacklers in the conference and the system will setup better for him," Mollring said. "He has a nose for the football. He's the dude on defense. We are going to cut him loose and see what he can get done."