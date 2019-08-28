Dakota Valley High School football players, from left, Donald Whitlock, Eric Johnson, Braedon Wright and Johnny Tureaud are expected to be impact players on the 2019 Panther squad. They are shown during the 2019 Sioux City-area high school football media day held August 17.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
VanDenHul
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley's Kobey June, center, celebrates his touchdown against Todd County with teammate Hunter Roper during a high school football game in North Sioux City on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
The Panthers will be inexperienced to start the season, but VanDenHul thinks there's enough talent for another playoff run for the Panthers.
"I think that's where we are at in our program. We have a group of 16 seniors every year and they get a bulk of the playing time," VanDenHul said. "We always have juniors that are pushing and rotating in and I feel like they can step in and not miss a beat. We might not be as dynamic in some areas because we had some special athletes but we might be a little deeper, especially on the offensive and defensive line.
"We might have to grind it out, but I feel good about the squad we have this year."
Quarterback Nathan Rice might be the biggest loss from last season. The dynamic quarterback made a lot of plays with his feet and helped open things up for Sam Chesterman and company. With Rice under center, the Panthers rushed for 333.9 yards per game and scored 39.5 points per game.
Senior Trey Bowen and junior Nathan Favors are among the group of players who are looking to fill the open quarterback spot. But VanDenHul said it's too early to make a call of who the starting quarterback will be.
The same is true at running back. Senior Eric Johnson is the leading rusher back with 241 yards and five touchdowns. Juniors Chayce Montagne and Kobey June are also in the mix as is Zion Robinson, who had a kickoff return for a touchdown last season.
"We are hoping that Eric can pick up a bulk of the carries. We have him and Zion and just a lot of people that can rotate in and just have to figure out what their strengths are," VanDenHul said. "We have some guys battling for different spots and not everything is cut and dry as last year. We have five or six guys that we feel comfortable with in different areas and have to sort it out in the next couple of weeks.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
"That's why we do what we do. We can adjust our offense to the strengths of our players and that's the unique thing about our offense. We can make adjustments and work to their strengths."
Whoever is getting carries has an experienced offensive line to run behind. Seniors Hunter Roper, who is 270 pounds, and Johnny Tureaud both return but with the depth the team has on the line, Tureaud could see more time at linebacker this season. Junior Aiden Moran returns and is 290 pounds. Senior Bennett Green and juniors Owen Hede, Ryan Dodds and Christian Merchant are all battling for spots on the line.
From left, Dakota Valley's Nate Rice and Sam Chesterman celebrate a touchdown against Vermillion during a high school football game in North Sioux City, S.D. on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
VanDenHul thinks this is the biggest offensive line he's ever had.
"That's really the key to what we have going on. They are strong with their hands and even with the size and strength, they are good athletes," VanDenHul said. "If they come together, it could be a top-notch line in the state."
The Panthers have plenty of depth on the defensive line, too. Seniors Braeden Right, Tadd Green and Mason Harker, who is 270 pounds, anchor the line with junior Hunter Beving playing a key role.
Dakota Valley has plenty of other spots to fill in the secondary so VanDenHul is going to lean on his experienced defensive line early.
"Our defensive line should be good again. We have so many offensive and defensive line types that we can do a lot of exchanging and switching and be able to platoon them to keep them fresh," VanDenHul said.
Senior safety Donnie Whitlock is the top defender back, outside of the defensive line. Montagne, June, Johnson and juniors Evan Foster and Noah Steele could join him in the secondary. Tureaud, Robinson and Bowen along with juniors Zach Rosenkrans and Quinton Dickey are battling for the spots at linebacker.
One thing VanDenHul noticed is the defense will play fast this season.
"We have a lot of fast kids. We don't have the tallest secondary but they have a nose for the ball and play fast," VanDenHul said. "They are kind of inexperienced so the first half of the season, we have to get them coached up so they can hit their stride at the right time."
