SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- For the first time as Dordt University football coach, Joel Penner will have to start a different quarterback.

Brock Lamle graduated in May, so the Defenders will have a new leader under center for the first time in four years.

Penner will have a tough choice to make: Four players are in the quarterback room aiming to take the first snap against Kaiser University on Thursday.

However, two quarterbacks are leading the race: junior sophomore Noah Clayberg and Tyler Reynolds.

“There is a great competition happening, and I wouldn’t be surprised if both ended up with a role,” Penner said. “Both of these two guys are demanding in the way they play, and demanding with how good of a camp that they’ve had. There’s definitely a great competition happening between these two, and I wouldn’t be surprised if both of them ended up with a role on the team.”

Clayberg is healthy and his plan has changed after being injured in the second game of last season. Before his injury, Clayberg gained 176 yards, and had one touchdown. He also had three catches, which were all touchdowns.

However, Clayberg will return to the quarterback position, just as he did in high school. Clayberg ran for 1,810 yards and 30 touchdowns as a Pella High School senior while passing for 1,695 yards and 21 touchdowns.

[Read more: The Defenders were picked third in the preseason GPAC poll, but think they could finish even higher.]

“Noah is an unbelievable competitor,” Penner said. “He has world-class speed, and I don’t think I’m exaggerating that. Everyone is going to think that he’s a wildcat QB, but he can make any throw on the field.”

Penner believes Clayberg can play the role of a dual-threat quarterback, and points out that he won’t look to run the ball every snap. He was 5 yards short of 3,700 career passing yards at Pella.

Reynolds, meanwhile, did throw a pass last year for 16 yards. As a high school quarterback in California, Reynolds had a career completion percentage of 73 percent.

[From 2018: Dordt College out to continue football ascension.]

He threw for 6,695 yards and had 68 touchdowns.

Reynolds isn’t afraid to run the ball either. As a Defenders freshman, he had 72 yards on five rushes, and as a high-school player at Central Valley Christian, he had 2,279 rushing yards.

Penner likes Reynolds’ instinct, as the Yuba City, California, native played for his father in high school.

“His toughness is also off the charts,” Penner said.

The Defenders aren’t afraid to play two quarterbacks throughout the season, and Penner points out there are multiple programs that play a two-man system.

“Our quarterbacks run the ball a lot, and being able to call on multiple guys is a real advantage,” Penner said. “We have multiple guys in our quarterback position that can help us win games. I’m not saying that we’re going to have a two-quarterback system, but we could. I want to make that distinction … we have quarterbacks that are able. When we get closer to game-planning, we’ll make that decision that if those people are playing.”

Penner is excited that there are two men fighting for the spot, and hopefully that competition carries over onto the rest of the team.

“I guess the first thing is that you want the quarterbacks to be the most competitive people on the field,” Penner said. “We’re looking to establish a competitive culture and developing a competitive team. If our quarterback is competitive, there’s a much better chance of that happening on the team.”

Defensively, Defenders defensive tackle David Kacmarynski leads the Defenders up front, and he’s returning for his junior season.

Kacmarynski, who made it onto the All-GPAC second team, had 29 solo tackles for the Defenders, 12 tackles for loss and led Dordt with five sacks.

“He’s the guy that really anchors our D-Line, and I’m really excited about the season for him,” Penner said.

Josh Mrazek leads the linebacker corps at the Mike position, and Penner has been amazed at how much he’s improved — especially his speed and his ability to get to the ball — since the spring game.

“You blink and he’s at the ball,” Penner said. “His 40(-yard dash) time is where the improvement has come, but it’s his football speed. With his experience, he doesn’t process things, he just plays. He just has a comfortability that he’s not bound up.”

The Defenders’ secondary is Nathan Kabongo and Conner Bosma. Kabongo recorded 50 solo tackles with nine assisted stops, and picked up a team-best six interceptions.

Bosma, meanwhile, had 51 solo tackles.

“Bosma improved like crazy by leaps and bounds,” Penner said. “He’s improved by playing with his hands. In high school, you think about covering guys, using your feet and staying near the ball. You realize you have to use your hands and re-route the wide receivers (in college). He’s executing in perfection with those things.”

