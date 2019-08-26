Dordt's Keithen Drury celebrates his touchdown against Northwestern with teammate Devin Eekhoff during a college football game in Orange City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Northwestern's Jared Nelson runs forward as he is tackled by Dordt's Luke DeSautel, left, and Josh Mrazek during a college football game in Orange City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
“There is a great competition happening, and I wouldn’t be surprised if both ended up with a role,” Penner said. “Both of these two guys are demanding in the way they play, and demanding with how good of a camp that they’ve had. There’s definitely a great competition happening between these two, and I wouldn’t be surprised if both of them ended up with a role on the team.”
Clayberg is healthy and his plan has changed after being injured in the second game of last season. Before his injury, Clayberg gained 176 yards, and had one touchdown. He also had three catches, which were all touchdowns.
However, Clayberg will return to the quarterback position, just as he did in high school. Clayberg ran for 1,810 yards and 30 touchdowns as a Pella High School senior while passing for 1,695 yards and 21 touchdowns.
“Noah is an unbelievable competitor,” Penner said. “He has world-class speed, and I don’t think I’m exaggerating that. Everyone is going to think that he’s a wildcat QB, but he can make any throw on the field.”
Penner believes Clayberg can play the role of a dual-threat quarterback, and points out that he won’t look to run the ball every snap. He was 5 yards short of 3,700 career passing yards at Pella.
Reynolds, meanwhile, did throw a pass last year for 16 yards. As a high school quarterback in California, Reynolds had a career completion percentage of 73 percent.
“Our quarterbacks run the ball a lot, and being able to call on multiple guys is a real advantage,” Penner said. “We have multiple guys in our quarterback position that can help us win games. I’m not saying that we’re going to have a two-quarterback system, but we could. I want to make that distinction … we have quarterbacks that are able. When we get closer to game-planning, we’ll make that decision that if those people are playing.”
Penner is excited that there are two men fighting for the spot, and hopefully that competition carries over onto the rest of the team.
“I guess the first thing is that you want the quarterbacks to be the most competitive people on the field,” Penner said. “We’re looking to establish a competitive culture and developing a competitive team. If our quarterback is competitive, there’s a much better chance of that happening on the team.”
Defensively, Defenders defensive tackle David Kacmarynski leads the Defenders up front, and he’s returning for his junior season.
Kacmarynski, who made it onto the All-GPAC second team, had 29 solo tackles for the Defenders, 12 tackles for loss and led Dordt with five sacks.
“He’s the guy that really anchors our D-Line, and I’m really excited about the season for him,” Penner said.
Josh Mrazek leads the linebacker corps at the Mike position, and Penner has been amazed at how much he’s improved — especially his speed and his ability to get to the ball — since the spring game.
“You blink and he’s at the ball,” Penner said. “His 40(-yard dash) time is where the improvement has come, but it’s his football speed. With his experience, he doesn’t process things, he just plays. He just has a comfortability that he’s not bound up.”
The Defenders’ secondary is Nathan Kabongo and Conner Bosma. Kabongo recorded 50 solo tackles with nine assisted stops, and picked up a team-best six interceptions.
Bosma, meanwhile, had 51 solo tackles.
“Bosma improved like crazy by leaps and bounds,” Penner said. “He’s improved by playing with his hands. In high school, you think about covering guys, using your feet and staying near the ball. You realize you have to use your hands and re-route the wide receivers (in college). He’s executing in perfection with those things.”
1 of 14
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Morningside's Connor Niles scores a touchdown during action at Olsen Stadium last season.
Dordt's Xavier Caffee trips as Dordt's Josh de Jong blocks Morningside's Deion Clayborne during Mustang football action against the Dordt Defenders at Olsen Stadium Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Morningside's Taylor Meints (24) and Morningside's Domonique Guevara (6) tackle Dordt's Josh de Jong during Mustang football action against the Dordt Defenders at Olsen Stadium Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Morningside's Chad Berg is pushed out of bounds by Dordt's Ryan Lariccia during Mustang football action against the Dordt Defenders at Olsen Stadium Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Dordt's Xavier Caffee scrambles as Morningside's Klayton Nordeen (19) and Morningside's Chase Nelson (22) defend during Mustang football action against the Dordt Defenders at Olsen Stadium Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Dordt's Levi Jungling is tackled by Morningside's Xavier Spann during Mustang football action against the Dordt Defenders at Olsen Stadium Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Dordt at Morningside football Saturday, September 16, 2017.
1 of 14
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Morningside's Connor Niles scores a touchdown during action at Olsen Stadium last season.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Dordt's Xavier Caffee trips as Dordt's Josh de Jong blocks Morningside's Deion Clayborne during Mustang football action against the Dordt Defenders at Olsen Stadium Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Morningside's Taylor Meints (24) and Morningside's Domonique Guevara (6) tackle Dordt's Josh de Jong during Mustang football action against the Dordt Defenders at Olsen Stadium Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Dordt's Levi Jungling is tackled by Morningside's Chase Nelson. Jungling is out to build on an impressive freshman campaign for the Defenders.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Morningside's Bubba Jenkins is tackled by Dordt's Casey Byker during Saturday's game at Olsen Stadium.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Dordt quarterback Brock Lamle pitches the ball against Morningside in football action.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Loop Opener
Mustangs down Dordt in GPAC play. SPORTS D1
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Seeing success
Solsma putting up numbers for Morningside. SPORTS B1
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Morningside's Chad Berg is pushed out of bounds by Dordt's Ryan Lariccia during Mustang football action against the Dordt Defenders at Olsen Stadium Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Dordt's Xavier Caffee scrambles as Morningside's Klayton Nordeen (19) and Morningside's Chase Nelson (22) defend during Mustang football action against the Dordt Defenders at Olsen Stadium Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Morningside's Chad Berg is tackled by Dordt's Ryan Cisneros.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Morningside's Trent Solsma looks to pass as Dordt's Casey Byker defends during Mustang football action against Dordt.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Dordt's Levi Jungling is tackled by Morningside's Xavier Spann during Mustang football action against the Dordt Defenders at Olsen Stadium Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, September 16, 2017. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy