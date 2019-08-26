At a glance

Last season: 7-3

Head coach: Joel Penner, fourth year (17-14 career record)

One to watch: Defensive tackle David Kacmarynski earned second-team All-GPAC honors last season with 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Circle it: Sept. 14 the Defenders travel to Morningside, the defending national champions. After a couple of non-conference games, the Mustangs will test Dordt right out of the gate in GPAC play.