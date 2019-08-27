At a glance

Last season: 9-2 (8-1 GPAC)

Head coach: Matt McCarty, fourth year (22-12 career record)

One to watch: Jake Lynott, a West Sioux graduate, transferred from Augustana to Northwestern and is slated to earn a starting spot in the secondary.

Circle it: Nov. 16 the Red Raiders host Morningside in the final regular season game. That game could determine the GPAC champion.