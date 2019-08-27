ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Shane Solberg, Tyson Kooima and Jacob Kalogonis each have a chance for a special season for the Northwestern College football team.
The Red Raiders return their leading passer, receiver and rusher, and the trio of skill players could see their names at the top of some all-time lists by season’s end.
Solberg returns as a junior wide receiver, Kooima as a junior quarterback and Kalogonis as a senior running back.
Solberg enters the season with 1,916 receiving yards, and he’s 643 yards behind the all-time leader, Chad Netten. The Boyden-Hull High School graduate needs 20 receptions to earn the all-time nod, as his 119 catches is third behind Tyler Reichle (138) and Karlton Hector (136).
Kooima, who graduated from Western Christian High School, earned second-team All-GPAC. Last season, Kooima was 194-for-317 with 23 touchdowns and 2,896 passing yards.
Even though Kooima is just a junior, he’s 109 completions away from the school record. Additionally, the former Wolfpack quarterback is 573 yards from the total offensive yards record, and he needs 40 passing touchdowns to be the Red Raiders’ record holder.
Kooima has two years left, which McCarty believes gives Kooima to not only attain those records but room to grow.
“He’s had to play in a lot of big games for us,” McCarty said. “Just being able to mature and learn the offense, and have that valuable experience in big games. It’s been fun; you can continue to see him improve. He can take it to another level.”
Kalogonis, meanwhile, needs 20 rushing touchdowns for the record, and going into his senior season, McCarty believes the senior from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is the best running back ever at Northwestern.
On the offensive line, Paxton De Haan returns for his senior season. The Unity Christian graduate also received a “one of the best” compliments from McCarty in July at GPAC media day.
“We feel like we have some really good production coming back,” McCarty said. “What excites me most about our players is the culture they’ve built over these four years.”
McCarty pegs the linebackers corps as the engine of the defense. The Red Raiders return three linebackers: sophomore Ben Granstra, seniors Sean Powell and Tanner Machacek. Powell and Machacek both played together at Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Machacek earned the honor of being the first three-time captain in program history, and in the last three years, Machacek earned all-conference honors.
