South Sioux City High School football players, from left, Jacob Ngeleka, Kaden Sailors and Jake Aitken are expected to be impact players on the 2019 Cardinal squad. They are shown during the 2019 Sioux City-area high school football media day held August 17.
SIOUX CITY — South Sioux City High School football coach Christopher Stein doesn’t want to put the bar on the win-loss record in his first season leading the Cardinals.
The Cardinals haven’t won a game in two seasons, and Stein knows that it’ll take some time for SSC to rebound.
However, Stein likes the 70-plus players who have gone out for the team, and hopes the South Sioux City community measures its success in other ways.
“If you do the little things right, the big stuff will take care of itself. We never set a win-loss goal,” said Stein during the metro-area football media day Aug. 17 at Olsen Stadium. “We try to be the best us we can be. The big stuff, it’ll all take care of itself. We’d all love to win. The kids are great about not focusing on that.”
Cardinals senior quarterback Jacob Aitken is one of those players not focusing on the winless streak. Instead, he’s got his eyes set on the ‘how to get back’ step-by-step instead of looking at the summit of the mountain.
Aitken is entering his third year as the Cardinals’ quarterback, and was one of 12 seniors Stein brought with him to media day.
“This past summer, I didn’t think about winning as much — I mean, I did think about winning — but (I thought about) getting the work done,” Aitken said. “Whatever we did (in the summer) will pay off in the end.”
When Stein was hired back in April, he knew that the task wasn’t to get to the state football finals in Lincoln or to even be undefeated.
The former Chadron State College coach just needs to get the community excited about Cardinals football.
“I think if you go back and look at any program that has been rebuilt, there’s always a moment in time where something happens,” Stein said on his first day on the job. “But, to begin with, you have to have kids who want to be there. You have to help those kids be the best players and people they can be. A tradition always starts somewhere.”
In his first official week of practice, Stein was still learning about his team.
The Cardinals started practice on Aug. 12, and it has been about the basics. For example, when the team got to wear pads on Aug. 17 for the first time in the preseason, Stein taught the players how to tackle properly.
He admitted he used the first few days watching the players and seeing what their strengths actually were. He liked that the players showed up on time and ran hard, and can use that base to dig deeper into the team’s identity.
“I think a large part of high school football is finding a scheme that works across a wide variety of players, and matching that scheme to the players,” Stein said. “You have to find out what the kids do well and do that.”
Offensively, Stein said that the team will run multiple schemes, and defensively, the Cardinals will run either a 30-front, 40-front or a 50-front. It’ll take time for Stein and the players to get to know one another.
Make no mistake about it, these players — Aitken included — like Stein and what he brings to the program.
“Coach Stein is a lot more organized, he knows what he’s doing, he wants to get stuff done and gets it done for a reason,” Aitken said. “I knew this season was going to be fun (when I first met Stein). It’ll be a lot different than other seasons in the past that we are going to get some success.”
The newly-appointed Cardinals coach also isn’t afraid to put players in an unfamiliar position. For example, Stein asked Aitken to play safety on defense because of his height, speed and ability to jump.
Aitken is still learning the ins-and-outs of being a defensive back, but is enjoying playing on defense.
“He put me back there for a reason just to pick off passes,” Aitken said. “I think I’ll be able to take the leadership on both sides of the ball, and do the best I can.”
