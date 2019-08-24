At a glance

Last season: 3-8

Head coach: Dan McLaughlin, 15th year (75-81 career record)

One to watch: Tyler Thomsen led the NSIC in tackles last season and the linebacker returns to lead the Wildcat defense.

Circle it: Sept. 7 at Winona State. Wayne State was within three points in the fourth quarter last season but Winona State won by double-digits. It started a trend for WSC so the Wildcats want to get off on the right foot this season.