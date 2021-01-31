HEALTH CARE HEROES: Lab scientist on front lines of pandemic

As a medical laboratory scientist, Hanna said he's on the diagnosing side of medicine, collecting a variety of samples and testing for "whatever the doctor's looking for."

"When they draw the blood, we do the chemistry panels and diagnostic tests. Lately, we collect the swabs for COVID and flu and strep and all that stuff. We tell the doctor what's wrong, I guess," he said.

Having procedures in place in preparation for a pandemic is just part of the job, but Hanna said "you never really think you're going to use them, either." Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Hanna said he's busier than ever.

"You put on all the stuff and you go outside and you collect (a sample). You come back inside and you have to take all of the stuff off. You have to keep all the different PPE separate so you're not contaminating stuff. At a certain point, it's just tedious," he said. "The minute you get everything off, you get back to work in the lab and somebody else pulls up out back."

Hanna said the PPE requirements and procedures are worth it, as he said none of the employees who work in the lab have contracted the virus.

"Masks work. They really do," he said.