PROGRESS: Shopko Optical changes locations at Marketplace office

SIOUX CITY -- Months after the closure of its parent retailer, Sioux City's Shopko Optical opened a new location not far from the former Shopko building in the Marketplace Shopping Centre.
The new Shopko Optical location opened in mid-November at at 2927 Hamilton Blvd. The new eye clinic provides complete eye care services, according to a press release.
Patients there are being seen by Dr. Brittany Krause.
Sioux City's Shopko, which closed in June, was located at 3025 Hamilton Blvd.
Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Shopko liquidated all its stores earlier this year. The chain filed for bankruptcy in January, citing assets of less than $1 billion and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion.
At its peak Shopko operated more than 300 stores in 24 Midwestern and Western states. The chain was a major retail presence in small towns through its Shopko Hometown locations.
Shopko Optical locations survived the bankruptcy and store closures. The Shopko pharmacy in Sioux City closed after it was sold to the Hy-Vee grocery chain.