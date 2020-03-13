PROGRESS: Shopko Optical changes locations at Marketplace office

SIOUX CITY -- Months after the closure of its parent retailer, Sioux City's Shopko Optical opened a new location not far from the former Shopko building in the Marketplace Shopping Centre.

The new Shopko Optical location opened in mid-November at at 2927 Hamilton Blvd. The new eye clinic provides complete eye care services, according to a press release.

Patients there are being seen by Dr. Brittany Krause.

Sioux City's Shopko, which closed in June, was located at 3025 Hamilton Blvd.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Shopko liquidated all its stores earlier this year. The chain filed for bankruptcy in January, citing assets of less than $1 billion and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion.

At its peak Shopko operated more than 300 stores in 24 Midwestern and Western states. The chain was a major retail presence in small towns through its Shopko Hometown locations.