Join us in saluting the nurses of 2022

When we first decided to celebrate nurses in Siouxland, we had no idea how the program would be received.

Four years ago, we put out the call for health care providers who represented the best of their profession. To say the least, we were overwhelmed by the response. Doctors, patients, administrators, family members and fellow nurses extolled the virtues of those who went above and beyond.

That first year, we were able to salute the five winners and their peers at an event that was as inspiring as it was gratifying.

The second year, we were in the midst of a global pandemic. The celebration became a virtual one and, still, the response was phenomenal. The video that introduced you to the five honorees was among the year’s most-watched videos, indicating the level of interest and appreciation.

The third year, we were able to do a socially distanced event and talk about the demands on health care workers during the time of COVID-19. Again, Siouxlanders were eager to let nurses know just how much they appreciated the effort they took to ensure our safety and work toward returning our world to safety.

This year, we’ve noticed how determined readers are to see the “Nurses – the heart of health care” program continue. We received dozens of entries and countless letters of support.

May 11 at the Sioux City Country Club, we will present our five recipients and encourage them to tell their stories. In today’s section, you’ll meet them and see just what makes them stand out.

We want to thank those who have joined us in this salute: UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s, our presenting sponsor; and Briar Cliff University, Dunes Surgical Hospital, June E. Nylen Cancer Center, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Morningside University and Siouxland Community Health Center, our supporting sponsors.

And, we want you to know your support hasn’t gone unrecognized. The Journal has received several awards for creating the program and fostering it. We’re grateful for the recognition, but we’re also glad others see the value in spotlighting nurses. We consider it a worthy endeavor honoring an even worthier profession.

