'Lakeshore Estates' development to be built at McCook Lake

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Construction has begun on a new housing development on one of the last undeveloped tracts of land along McCook Lake.

A lakeside home is under construction at the new "Lakeshore Estates" development, while an off-lake speculative house is under construction at the 64-lot housing development. The spec house is listed at $389,000.

The development lies just west of Interstate 29, somewhat north of the North Sioux City Fire Department and the Days Inn hotel.

Connelly Development is the project's general contractor, while NAI United will market the development. Developer Bart Connelly, NAI United president Chris Bogenrief and NAI's Nathan Connelly all own stakes in the development.

The project is expected to take shape over four phases. Half of the lots of the first phase, including all the lake-adjacent lots, have already been sold, with five off-lake lots remaining on the market.

Connelly estimated that all four phases could take four to five years to complete.

The lots, which range in price from $61,000 to $82,000, are sizable -- the smallest available are 0.37 acres, while the largest is 0.81 acres. A few of the lake-facing lots, which have already been purchased, are far larger.

